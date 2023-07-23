Leading up to the 2023-2024 NFL season, The Red & Black will go over a review all former Georgia players currently in the NFL, going by division. Next up is the NFC South.
Atlanta Falcons
Lorenzo Carter
Edge rusher Lorenzo Carter had a career year in 2022, his first season with his hometown Atlanta Falcons. He started every game, which he had yet to do in his first four seasons in the NFL. Carter registered 58 total tackles, six tackles for loss, four sacks and one interception that was returned for his first career defensive touchdown.
Carter spent four seasons with the Georgia Bulldogs from 2014 to 2017 and helped anchor the defense as a senior for the 2017 team that fell one play short of a national championship versus Alabama. Carter is best remembered for his field goal block in the second overtime of the 2018 Rose Bowl versus Oklahoma, an all-time classic game that advanced Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs to the championship game.
Carter was drafted by the New York Giants in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft and spent the first four years of his career with New York. In 2022, Carter signed a one-year contract to return to his home state and play for the Falcons. His impressive play in 2022 earned him a two-year extension with the team worth nine million.
Justin Shaffer
A sixth-round selection for the Atlanta Falcons in 2022, Justin Shaffer has struggled to find his place in the NFL. Shaffer played for Georgia from 2017 to 2021 and earned AP & Coaches’ All-SEC 2nd Team honors in 2021 after starting in each of Georgia’s 15 games at left guard.
Before his rookie season, Shaffer was released by the Falcons and eventually landed on the team’s practice squad for the 2022 season. In January of 2023, Shaffer signed a future/reserve contract with the Falcons and will have to battle for his spot once again. He is projected as the third-string right guard and is still looking to appear in his first NFL game.
John FitzPatrick
John FitzPatrick, a 6-foot-7, 250-pound tight end, was selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. FitzPatrick did not appear in a game for the Falcons in 2022 after spending the entirety of the season on injured reserve, and did not return to practice until late December.
FitzPatrick appeared in 38 games for Georgia from 2018-2021 and hauled in 17 catches for 200 yards and one touchdown in his college career. FitzPatrick will really have to shine during camp and preseason to make the Falcons’ 2023 roster, as he’s currently buried on the depth chart behind the likes of Kyle Pitts, Jonnu Smith and others.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jake Camarda
Jake Camarda, Georgia’s all-time leader in career punting average, was drafted in the fourth round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022. In his rookie season, Camarda played in every game, amassing 79 punts for an average of 48.8 yards per punt in the regular season. Camarda’s longest punt was for 74 yards and he had 10 touchbacks with 22 punts being downed inside the opponent’s 20-yard line.
Camarda’s rookie season proved why he was drafted so high and he will look to maintain that success in year two for the Buccaneers as their starting punter.
Rodrigo Blankenship
Beloved former Bulldog Rodrigo Blankenship has had a rollercoaster start to the beginning of his NFL career. Blankenship won the 2019 Lou Groza Award, given to college football’s best kicker, at Georgia and then signed as an undrafted free agent with the Indianapolis Colts in 2020. Blankenship had a good rookie season, making 32 out of his 37 field goal attempts in the regular season and one out of two in the playoffs, which was enough to earn him NFL All-Rookie team honors.
Since then, Blakenship has dealt with injuries and less success on the field, prompting his release by the Colts in September 2022. Blakenship was then picked up by the Arizona Cardinals and primarily floated between the practice squad and active roster, only making two appearances for the team. He was waived by the Cardinals on November 2.
Blankenship was picked up by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on June 15, 2023 to serve as the backup kicker behind Chase McLaughlin. Barring injury or significant struggles from McLaughlin, Blankenship will likely not get an opportunity to see the field.