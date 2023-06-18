Leading up to the 2023-2024 NFL season, The Red & Black will go over a review all former Georgia players currently in the NFL, going by division. First up is the NFC West
Los Angeles Rams
Matthew Stafford
The former No. 1 overall selection in the 2009 NFL Draft, quarterback Matthew Stafford spent his first 12 seasons with the Detroit Lions before being traded to the Los Angeles Rams and leading them to a Super Bowl victory in the 2021 season. Entering his third season with the Rams, he will once again be under center commanding the offense.
After throwing for 41 touchdowns in 2021, Stafford struggled in 2022, throwing 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions in nine games before missing the rest of the year with a nagging elbow injury and eventually a spinal contusion. At 35 years old, his health is a major concern as he is almost certainly on the tail-end of his career. The Rams’ roster is not what it was in 2021, but with weapons such as Cooper Kupp and Cam Akers returning, Stafford is healthy and could return to his former self this season.
Stetson Bennett
A former walk-on turned back-to-back college football national champion at Georgia, quarterback Stetson Bennett has now become an NFL pro after being drafted with the 128th overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams.
In 2022, Bennett threw for over 4000 yards and 27 touchdowns, leading the Bulldogs to a perfect season that was capped off with a second straight national championship. Bennett’s impressive play made him a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, the most prestigious award in college football.
Joining the Rams to kick off his NFL career, Bennett will have an instant Georgia connection as the backup to Matthew Stafford. While his playing time in 2023 may be limited, he looks to gain plenty of opportunities in the preseason and earn the spot of next man up if Stafford were to be unable to play at any point.
Warren McClendon
Not long after drafting Stetson Bennett, the Rams went with another Bulldog, taking offensive tackle Warren McClendon with the 174th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Last year’s shaky offensive line was shaky, so McClendon’s selection is in effort to protect the former Bulldog quarterbacks.
McClendon had a great career at Georgia and played a major role on the menacing offensive lines that allowed the offense to flourish in back-to-back championship runs. Over the past two seasons, McClendon allowed zero sacks in 822 pass block snaps, per PFF College.
McClendon is expected to be the 2nd-string right tackle for the Rams behind veteran Rob Havenstein.
Richard LeCounte III
Richard LeCounte III is entering his third season in the NFL and his first with the Los Angeles Rams, after signing a reserve/future contract with the team in January 2023.
LeCounte III was drafted by the Browns in 2021 and appeared in nine games as a rookie, primarily on special teams, where he played 48% of snaps in those games. However, in 2022 he only appeared in one game and was released by the team in October.
Projected as the third-string free safety for the Rams, LeCounte will likely be involved on special teams and will have to work his way up the depth chart to earn more opportunities on defense.
Derion Kendrick
A former sixth-round pick in 2022, cornerback Derion Kendrick is projected to be one of the starting cornerbacks for the Rams in 2023. Kendrick was only a member of the Georgia Bulldogs for one season in 2021, but helped bolster a historic defense following his transfer from Clemson after three seasons.
In his rookie season with the Rams, Kendrick appeared in 15 games, defending four passes and registering 43 total tackles.
With a season under his belt, Kendrick will likely play a big role for the Rams' defense and still be in search of his first career NFL interception.
Seattle Seahawks
Kenny McIntosh
A key contributor for Georgia’s back to back championship teams, running back Kenny McIntosh was selected in the seventh round by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2023 NFL Draft.
In 2022 for the Georgia Bulldogs, McIntosh ran for 829 yards and 10 touchdowns and caught 43 passes for 505 yards and two touchdowns. He finished his four-year career at Georgia with 1582 rushing yards, 861 receiving yards and 20 total touchdowns.
McIntosh is projected to be the fourth-string running back, behind second-year stud Kenneth Walker Jr., fellow 2023 draftee Zach Charbonnet and third-year pro DeeJay Dallas.
San Francisco 49ers
Robert Beal Jr.
In his five years at the University of Georgia, edge rusher Robert Beal Jr. played for some of the best defenses in college football history. Beal was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in 2023 in the fifth round.
In his last season at Georgia, Beal registered 25 total tackles, two and a half sacks, a forced fumble and fumble recovery, and also led the 2021 squad in sacks with six and a half.
Beal Jr. is currently projected as a third-string defensive end for the 49ers ahead of training camp.
Charlie Woerner
Tight end Charlie Woerner is entering his fourth NFL season in 2023, hoping to have a breakout season and haul in the first touchdown of his young career.
Last season, Woerner played in all 17 regular season games and started in two of them. Primarily a special teams player, he was targeted twice but did not record a reception. Thus far in his career, he has caught eight passes for 88 yards.
Backing up star tight end George Kittle is no easy task, but Woener will look to impact the Super Bowl-hopeful 49ers in various other ways with his play on special teams and his exceptional run-blocking.
Chris Conley
Wideout Chris Conley is entering his eighth season in the NFL and begins his stint with the 49ers in 2023, the fifth team of his career. Originally drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2015, he bounced around the league after his first four seasons before signing with the 49ers in April of 2023.
Conley played two games for the Houston Texans and seven for the Tennessee Titans in 2022, but only recorded a total of four catches for 46 yards. Projected as a second-string wide receiver for the 49ers in 2023, he will look to revive his career and see more opportunities under head coach Kyle Shannahan.
Arizona Cardinals
Jonathan Ledbetter
Entering his fourth NFL season, Ledbetter will be looking to carve out a more significant role for the Cardinals at the defensive end position as the projected first-string starter for the team in 2023. Last season, Ledbetter played in a career-high 14 games, starting three of them.
He recorded one sack, two tackles for loss, two quarterback hits and 22 combined tackles in 2022. This season, he will look to increase his production with more snaps available after the retirement of legendary edge rusher J.J. Watt.
Javon Wims
After being drafted by the Chicago Bears in 2018, Wims hasn’t been able to find consistent production in the NFL so far in his career. In his four seasons of action, after not having been on a roster in 2021, Wims has 28 career receptions for 266 yards and two touchdowns.
In 2022, he signed with the Arizona Cardinals and spent the majority of the season on the practice squad, only appearing in one game and seeing five snaps. Wims will look to impress throughout camp before the season to solidify a role for the Cardinals in 2023.