Georgia’s quarterback controversy has been put on hold for the time being, according to head coach Kirby Smart.
Smart named junior Carson Beck the starting quarterback at a media availability on Saturday, temporarily putting an end to a question that has lingered throughout the offseason. Beck threw for 310 yards and four touchdowns last season, when he played behind former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett.
"[Beck has] done the best job," Smart said. "We communicated that earlier in the week to the other quarterbacks, and we've kind of been operating that way. The other guys have done a tremendous job in terms of competing, and they're going to continue to do that."
Beck came into the offseason as the favorite to replace Bennett, having had more experience than either of the other quarterbacks on the roster. Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton — both highly-touted prospects entering college — fill out the rest of that room, though neither has seen much playing time at the college level.
"We haven't set anything in terms of who the second quarterback is or how those reps are going to be divvied up," Smart said. "Carson is ahead of the other guys in terms of what he understands about the offense. I'll be honest with you: I was really impressed with the other two quarterbacks throughout camp and how far they've come in terms of improvement."
Beck’s inaugural campaign as starter won’t be without obstacles, though. He’ll have the challenge of replacing one of the most successful quarterbacks in program history, filling in the role of the departing Bennett. He’ll also be working with a new offensive coordinator, after Todd Monken left to take the same position with the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL.
Mike Bobo stepped in for Monken, a promotion from his prior role of offensive analyst for the Bulldogs. He’ll have a pivotal role in the amount of success Beck sees as the team’s starting signal-caller.
Against UT Martin on Sept. 2, Beck will have the chance to prove he deserves his place at the top of the depth chart. If he can do that, then Georgia will be one step closer on its quest to claiming a third-consecutive national championship.