Former Georgia tight end Darnell Washington was picked 93rd overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2023 NFL draft.
Washington played for the Bulldogs from 2020-2022, amassing 45 receptions for 774 yards and three touchdowns throughout his collegiate career. Washington was also an impactful piece in the running game for Georgia, using the combination of his 6-foot-7, 264-pound frame and his athleticism to displace defenders.
Washington had one of the most impressive performances of any player at the 2023 NFL combine, including running the 40-yard dash in 4.64 seconds and the 20-yard shuttle in 4.08 seconds. His 20-yard shuttle time was the third-best by any player at this year’s combine, regardless of position.
The Steelers offense is led by quarterback Kenny Pickett and features two other former Bulldogs in wide receiver George Pickens and offensive tackle Broderick Jones, who was selected in the first round. Washington will join Pat Freiermuth in the Steelers’ tight end room, and figures to play a role as a rookie.
Washington was the eighth tight end selected in this year’s draft, after Utah’s Dalton Kincaid, Iowa’s Sam LaPorta, Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer, Oregon State’s Luke Musgrave and several other tight ends he was expected to go ahead of. He is the fourth Bulldog to be drafted after Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith and Broderick Jones.
Washington was projected to go in the first or second in the draft by most analysts, but fell to the third, reportedly as a result of some medical concerns that came up for teams during the pre-draft process.