Rising sophomore defensive back Marcus Washington Jr. declared his intentions to enter the transfer portal on Saturday, April 22. He made the announcement via his personal Twitter account.
Thanks and much ❤️#dawgnation — Marcus "Da Menace" Washington Jr (@MJ_Washington04) April 22, 2023
The Grovetown, Georgia native enrolled at Georgia as a four-star recruit, according to the 247Sports composite. Washington was redshirted in his freshman campaign, only playing in a single game during the season. He recorded one tackle during the matchup against Samford.
He also made an appearance at G-Day, only a week prior to his decision to transfer. Washington played for the Red team, also accumulating only one tackle during the G-Day game.
Washington is the 15th player to transfer from the Bulldogs and the fourth player to transfer this spring. Additionally, Washington is the second Bulldog defensive back to enter the transfer portal this season, joining Jaheim Singletary. Combined with the losses of Kelee Ringo and Christopher Smith to the defensive back, the secondary has undergone significant reshuffling over the offseason.
A number of new faces also joined the Georgia defensive backs room over the offseason, many of whom also played at G-Day. The newcomers to the secondary had mixed results during the spring game. While they’re acclimating to Athens, Washington will be searching for his next team — possibly one that offers him a larger role in the defense.