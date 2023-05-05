On April 23, former Georgia defensive lineman Bear Alexander announced his transfer to the University of Southern California. Alexander signed with USC on April 29, confirming his commitment.
Signed,Sealed,Delivered ✌🏾✌🏾 https://t.co/itez3UShgf— Bear Alexander (@BearAlexander_) April 29, 2023
Alexander announced his transfer on April 15, the same day as G-Day. He spent a little over a week in the portal before joining the Trojans. Alexander is the 10th Bulldog transfer to make his decision and the second player to join a team in the Pac-12, joining fellow defensive lineman Bill Norton.
Alexander served as a depth and rotational player for Georgia last season. He played in 12 out of 15 possible games last season, seeing his first action against Samford. He made his biggest impact in the national championship, totaling two tackles and a sack. On the season, he had nine total tackles, two pass deflections and two sacks.
Alexander, after an enticing freshman season, looked to be a big piece for the Bulldogs going forward. However, he’ll now be taking that promising talent to the Trojans. The 6-foot-3, 305-pound defensive tackle brings size to a defensive line and a team that lacked it.
The Bulldogs, however, move on. With the excitement young defensive lineman Jordan Hall and Christen Miller demonstrated at G-Day, the Bulldogs should have no trouble replacing the depth and production Alexander brought to the team.