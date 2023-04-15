G-Day wasn’t the only Georgia football activity on April 15. Former Bulldog defensive lineman Bear Alexander also announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal on Saturday, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3sports.
The rising sophomore racked up nine tackles, two sacks and two pass deflections in his first season with the team. Against TCU in the national championship, he recorded a sack to go along with two tackles for loss.
Alexander is the second defensive lineman — and fifth Bulldog defender — to enter the portal this offseason. After the departure of Jalen Carter to the NFL draft, Alexander was projected to step into a bigger role for Georgia’s defensive line.
Now that he’s entered the transfer portal, it seems he’ll be looking for that role elsewhere. Between those opting for the portal and those leaving for the NFL draft, Georgia’s defense has endured a significant amount of turnover this offseason. Perhaps G-Day will shed more light on the future of the unit, including those replacing Alexander along the line.