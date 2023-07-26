Amidst the recruiting gains Georgia secured in the month of July, they’ve lost a few prospects as well.
Two four-star prospects, safety Jaylen Heyward and linebacker Demarcus Riddick both announced their de-commitments from the University of Georgia, with Heyward’s decision coming on July 18 and Riddick following on July 26.
Riddick, in turn, announced his commitment to Auburn University. The Clanton, Alabama, native elected to stay a little closer to home rather than head out to Georgia. He did consider both Georgia and the fellow in-state Alabama during his commitment on Wednesday.
Riddick had been committed to the Bulldogs since November 4, 2022, and was one of their longest-tenured commits alongside Ny Carr and Ryan Puglisi, who both also committed in 2022.
Heyward, unlike Riddick, just de-committed and is keeping his options open. According to 247Sports insider Steve Whiltfong, he is still considering Georgia among his possible teams. In addition to Georgia, Heyward took official visits to in-state programs Miami and UCF. The Rockledge, Florida, native could make his commitment to somewhere closer to home, like Riddick did. Heyward also took an unofficial visit to Auburn in March, which could lead to him and Riddick becoming teammates after all.
Heyward committed to the Bulldogs on January 13 and was also a long-tenured commit alongside fellow safety Payton Woodyard, who committed the same month. Woodyard took official visits to Ohio State and Alabama in June after his commitment, meaning the Bulldogs will likely have to work hard to retain him.
Heyward and Riddick are the third and fourth players to de-commit from Georgia in the 2024 class. One was five-star tight end Landen Thomas, who de-committed from Georgia, then committed to Florida State. The other is three-star running back Tovani Mizell, who ended up committing to Kentucky a few months after de-committing.
While Heyward is the only one still uncommitted and, based on the other three, is likely to go elsewhere, he still could re-commit to Georgia as mentioned earlier. 2023 cornerback Daniel Harris de-committed from Georgia but then re-committed on early signing day and is now with the team.
There are still five months until early signing day, so anything can still happen during this recruiting cycle. While several recruits like Carr and five-star Ellis Robinson IV shut down their recruitment, time will tell what the Georgia 2024 class — which is currently still ranked No. 1 — will look like.