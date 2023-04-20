On Monday, April 17, five-star tight end Landen Thomas decommitted from the University of Georgia and re-committed to Florida State.
Thomas had attended the Seminoles Junior Day on Jan. 21, then took two unofficial visits to Tallahassee, Florida on April 6 and 15, the latter visit two days before his commitment.
Thomas originally committed to Florida State on April 5, 2021, but decommitted a few months late on Oct. 3, 2021. He committed to Georgia on July 7, 2022, two days after his high school teammate Ny Carr.
The Moultrie, Georgia native has totaled 83 catches for 1,366 yards and 16 touchdowns through three years at Colquitt County High School. In his junior year, Thomas had 44 catches for 753 yards and eight touchdowns. He earned Second Team Junior All-America honors from MaxPreps. He was also named a MaxPreps Freshman All-American, displaying his potential since he entered high school.
The 6-foot-4, 235-pound tight end is currently rated as the best tight end in the 2024 class and the fifth-best player in the state of Georgia according to the 247Sports Composite. He displays a strong sense of receiving ability, but the flexibility to block as well.
The loss of Thomas moved the Bulldogs’ 2024 class down to No. 2 in the country behind Ohio State. While they lost their only tight end in the class, they aren’t done recruiting, being favored for Missouri tight end Jaden Reddell.
Even though Thomas is currently committed to the Seminoles, he could very well recommit to the Bulldogs. Signing day is eight months away, leaving plenty of room for decommits and commitments for the 2024 class.