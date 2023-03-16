On Wednesday, March 15, Georgia football held its annual pro day, where several current and former players participated in drills and workouts in front of scouts and the media in preparation for the 2023 NFL draft. After the event concluded, several players spoke with the media.
Jalen Carter showcase and support
Jalen Carter participated in Georgia’s pro day only two weeks after being charged and turning himself in for racing and reckless driving charges in connection to the fatal crash Jan. 15, resulting in the deaths of recruiting staff Chandler LeCroy and Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock.
Carter, who was invited to the NFL combine and did not participate, showcased his skills directly in front of scouts and media for the first time this offseason. Despite this, Carter’s performance underwhelmed relative to his past performances.
Carter didn’t finish the drills he was participating in and weighed in at 323 pounds, nine pounds heavier than he weighed in at the combine. Despite Carter being in the news in past weeks for his reckless driving and racing charges, his teammates had nothing but positive things to say about their former teammate.
“A great teammate never had any issues with him.” Christopher Smith said. “I like to say at the end of the day, he was a good player. He gonna give you what you need on Saturday and Sunday. Ain't gonna be no issue.”
“Best teammate I’ve ever been around,” Nolan Smith said.
Homefield advantage
With several, if not most of Georgia’s prospects invited to the NFL combine, most already had the chance to work out for scouts. While some, like Carter, and offensive lineman Warren McClendon, got to work out in front of scouts for the first time, others, like Darnell Washington got to clean a few things up. Washington was measured underneath the 6-7 at the combine, which is different from where he’s typically been measured at.
“They got my height wrong, but we corrected it today,” Washington said
While players weren’t notified on how they did in drills, some felt far better than they did in Indianapolis. One of those was Kenny McIntosh, who was one of the few Bulldogs to run a 40-yard dash at the combine and the pro day.
“Way better, way [more] comfortable,” McIntosh said. “...Being here in front of my guys. Hearing their voices, healing them in the background. It brought comfort to me. It definitely was a blessing.”
Next guys up
With another 13 players off to the NFL, Georgia will look to reload. Each player named several guys to keep an eye on as leaders, on the field and off — including Javon Bullard, Kamari Lassiter and Malaki Starks in the secondary, Chaz Chambliss and Darris Smith at edge and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint and Ladd McConkey at wide receiver.
One of the biggest returning names is center Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia’s captain and a leader for not just the offensive line, but the offense as a whole.
“Sed [Van Pran]’s that vocal leader we all needed,” Kearis Jackson said. “...I say Sed Van Pran is the guy that’s gonna be able to lead the team and lead those guys.”