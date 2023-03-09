On Tuesday, March 7, former five-star prospect and Georgia freshman cornerback Jaheim Singletary’s decision to transfer to Arkansas was confirmed. Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman confirmed so in a media availability previewing spring practice the same day.
Big news from Sam Pittman today as they signed 5-star cornerback transfer Jaheim Singletary from Georgia.
The 6-foot-1, 175-pound first year from Jacksonville, Florida, was a key acquisition by the Bulldogs in the 2022 recruiting class. He saw action in only two games as a reserve defensive back and put up no stats with the Bulldogs.
Singletary, before putting his name into the portal, was expected to be one of the candidates for the starting cornerback position opposite of last year's starter Kamari Lassister. With former starter Kelee Ringo off to the draft, more playing time at cornerback was left open. However, that hole will be filled by other Georgia players, as Singletary heads off to join an Arkansas team that, while was up-and-down this past season, was on the rise the year prior.
Singletary replaces former Bulldog and Razorback Latavious Brini, who ran out of eligibility and is hoping to make his mark in the NFL. He also joins former Bulldog offensive line coach Pittman, making Georgia connections and roots in Arkansas strong.
Meanwhile, on Georgia’s side of the portal, they’ve only got one player from its 2022-2023 roster still in the transfer portal. Wide receiver Dominick Blaylock has yet to announce his team for the 2023 season.
In any case, Georgia, like the rest of college football, is finalizing its rosters and depth charts going into spring practice. With returning players and brand new freshmen on the roster, while Georgia takes a hit losing Singletary, its depth is still strong.