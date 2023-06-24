Another former Bulldog has announced his retirement from the NFL.
After a nine-year career, former Georgia inside linebacker Alec Ogletree officially announced his retirement on Thursday, June 22.
Ogletree spent most of his NFL career with the St. Louis and Los Angeles Rams, joining the team in 2013 after being selected 30th overall in the first round. Ogletree was with the Rams for five seasons, started 67 games and was part of the Rams’ move to Los Angeles in 2016.
After the 2017 season, Ogletree was traded to the New York Giants for two picks in the 2018 draft. Ogletree’s stint with the Giants was far shorter, and he took a step back statistically from his time with the Rams. Ogletree started 26 games in two seasons with the Giants and was released after the 2019 season.
Ogletree spent a short amount of time with the New York Jets, as he started one game in 2020, and played his final season with the Chicago Bears in 2021, starting every game for the Bears that season. Ogletree finished his NFL career with 110 games started, 766 total tackles, 49 tackles for a loss, seven and a half sacks, 13 forced fumbles and 12 interceptions.
Ogletree played for the Bulldogs for three seasons, joining the team in 2010 as a defensive back. He officially converted to linebacker in 2011 and started eight out of 12 games after starting all 12 the year before at defensive back.
Ogletree’s final college season in 2012 was his best season statistically. He had 111 total tackles, 11 and a half tackles for a loss and three sacks. He also had an interception and returned a blocked kick for a touchdown. He was third in solo tackles and fifth in total tackles in the SEC that season.
Ogletree finished his Georgia career with 197 total tackles, 20 tackles for a loss, six sacks and two forced fumbles.
Ogletree joins former teammate A.J. Green as Bulldogs that have retired this offseason, capping off their NFL careers over five months apart.