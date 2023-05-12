Georgia football will be well represented on Saturday, May 13, when the XFL championship kicks off at 8:00 pm ET. Former Georgia edge rusher Davin Bellamy and offensive tackle D’Marcus Hayes will be taking the field for the DC Defenders, and running back Brian Herrien will be on the other side playing for the Arlington Renegades.
This is far from the first time that these players have found themselves playing for championship gold. Herrien played in three SEC championships and the 2018 National Championship during his time as a Bulldog, and that experience in those games has prepared him for this stage.
“I feel like it translated a lot,” Herrien said. “A championship game is a championship game. You’ve always got to prepare for those. What helped me the most was just being with coach Smart, the way we practiced and the way we prepared for everything. I haven’t lost a step from any of that stuff yet.”
Bellamy was a major contributor to Georgia’s 2017 SEC championship team. He had 34 tackles, seven-and-a-half tackles for loss and five sacks during the season. Bellamy agreed that the experience at Georgia helped ready him for high-profile matchups.
“We're just used to playing in front of jam-packed arenas, playing in prime-time games,” Bellamy said. “Going to those schools like that, you're prime-time every week. So you're expected to perform under the lights. Once you've actually played in games that hold that much magnitude, you understand that the football field is still 100 yards wide and there’s two field goal posts. It’s just football.”
The XFL is designed to give NFL hopefuls a chance to prove they belong on football’s biggest stage. While every player on the field is determined to make a statement to NFL scouts, Herrien has additional motivation entering this game. After being drafted by the Defenders in the league’s supplemental draft, he was waived in February. Now, this weekend’s championship has extra meaning as he takes on his former team.
“I still have a chip on my shoulder from high school. I'm a different type of person,” Herrien said. So I got a little bit of grit with me. Not even a little bit. I’ve got a lot of bit of grit with me. I’ve got a lot of attitude with me. I got a lot of belief behind me and talent comes with it. So yeah, I do have a big chip on my shoulder. Actually, I’ve got a bag of chips on my shoulder.”
The Defenders have been dominant in the run game all season, leading the XFL in rushing by almost 500 yards. Hayes attributes his time playing in the trenches in Athens for how he was able to form his mentality holding down the left side of the line in DC.
“One thing I can say about the five guys up front, we take pride in our job, whether it's passing or running, but we do love to run the ball,” Hayes said. “It's always been said that when you can run the ball, it looks good on everybody. So we just take pride in it every day. We take pride in being physical. Playing in the SEC, for me, that's an everyday thing. That's like second nature.”
On the flip side of that, the Defenders have allowed the fewest rushing yards in the league on defense, and Bellamy has been a large part of that all season.
“Everybody do your job,” Bellamy said of the defense’s philosophy. “If it's a gap responsibility defense and that's your gap, you're supposed to do your job and trust your teammate to do theirs. That's what I was taught in Georgia, and that will be the philosophy I always live by.”
The XFL championship game gives these players a chance to play under a spotlight that they haven’t seen in some time. For Bellamy, this is a chance to show the football world that the player who played between the hedges in Athens years ago has turned into a completely different beast.
“After I left Georgia, I was on practice squads, so no one saw me but in [NFL] preseasons. But nobody saw me studying, asking J.J. Watt and Whitney Mercilus for advice, asking Joey Bosa to stay after practice, working on hands with Carlos Dunlap or working with Chuck Smith while I was a free agent for 17 weeks,” Bellamy said. “No one saw that. They never saw the player after he left Georgia. No one ever saw how my game developed, but I worked and I crafted it. I think people are just finally starting to see, ‘Okay, this is Bellamy in 2023. We last saw him in 2017. Let's see how his game has changed. Let's see how he's transformed.’”
That hunger and determination to prove themselves is what drives every XFL player, and not a rep is wasted in practice or real games. While the level of competition is fierce, the league’s former Bulldogs can’t help but occasionally compare it to their days in Athens.
“Playing at Georgia, it’s helped me out a lot,” Hayes said. “It's prepared me a whole lot. I had harder days in Georgia than I've had here, I must say. Just being totally honest. The competition has been pretty good here too, but just day in and day out, I would say playing on that level [for Georgia] is a little tougher than playing here.”
Hayes, Bellamy and Herrien will each be looking to bring every bit of the intensity and preparation they picked up at Georgia to the championship game on Saturday. Bellamy and Hayes will be pitted against Herrien, and all three have their eyes on the prize.
“We’ve just got to lock in and play the best way we can,” Herrien said. “We're going to win the game. That's all we’ve gotta do. We just have to come out there, pay attention to details, focus on the business and on our keys, and we'll win this game.”
“We've been dominating the whole season,” Hayes said. “We need to just come out there and do what we do. We've been doing it every week, week in and week out. We'll have no choice but to come out on top.”