On April 24, former Georgia linebacker Rian Davis announced his transfer to the University of Central Florida. Davis made the announcement on his personal Instagram.
Davis announced his commitment to UCF the day after fellow UGA transfer Bear Alexander announced his transfer to USC.
Davis is the 11th Bulldog that entered the transfer portal to announce his commitment. Davis is the second Bulldog to transfer to the Big-12 conference, joining former Bulldog wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, who transferred to Texas.
Davis spent the past four seasons with Georgia, winning back-to-back national championships with the team. Davis didn’t receive significant playing time until this past season, where he appeared in 14 of the 15 possible games and started in two of them. In his Georgia career, he totaled 17 tackles.
Davis, a native of Apopka, Florida, now heads closer to home. The former four-star will be a solid boost to the UCF locker room. The team itself is full of transfers as head coach Gus Malzahn remakes the roster. The team is currently ranked as the 37th best transfer portal class according to 247Sports.
While Davis departs, the Bulldogs retain plenty of starters and contributors at the linebacker position. Additionally, after promising performances from true freshmen CJ Allen and Raylen Wilson at G-Day, the Bulldogs should be fine at the linebacker position.