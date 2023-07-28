Former Georgia pass rusher Adam Anderson was sentenced to a year in jail after pleading guilty to sexual battery, according to the Athens Banner-Herald.
Anderson was initially charged with two counts of rape — charges he received on October 29, 2021, that he was promptly dismissed from the team for — but the charges were reduced to sexual battery. Anderson was indicted for these charges on April 26, 2022.
However, Superior Court Judge Eric Norris accepted a plea deal that allows Anderson to enter the deal for his interests while maintaining his innocence. Anderson’s lawyer, Steve Sadow, negotiated the plea deal with District Attorney Deborah Gonzalez. Norris also elected to have Anderson’s two 12-month sentences run at the same time.
The two women involved in the incidents — both 21 — described at the trial how emotional and traumatizing the hearing has been. One of the women said it affected her so much that she’s afraid to show her face in her college town.
The other woman said the assault had been so emotional that she has contemplated suicide and had to see a therapist. Through tears, she told the judge that she did not agree with the sentence and that she wanted Anderson to admit what he did and to “call it rape,” according to the Athens Banner-Hearld. Both women were upset with the sentence, and one made a “derogatory remark” when leaving.
Anderson is still awaiting his sentence for a June 2, 2022, incident where the Georgia Tech Police Department charged him with kidnapping, false imprisonment, battery, simple battery, theft by taking and reckless conduct..
In May 2022, Anderson was also charged and arrested by the Cobb County Police Department on charges of DUI and simple assault. The DUI was dismissed, while he was sentenced to nearly a year on probation for the assault charge. Anderson was already removed from the team at this point.