Victoria S. Bowles, a former recruiting analyst for the Georgia football team, has filed a lawsuit against the UGA Athletic Association, the estate of recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy and former defensive lineman Jalen Carter, according to a court filing obtained by The Red & Black. The lawsuit, which was filed in Gwinnett County State Court Wednesday night, is in response to the Jan. 15 car crash that killed LeCroy and offensive lineman Devin Willock.
Bowles is seeking reimbursement for more than $170,000 in medical bills and unspecified amounts for future expenses, wage loss, mental and physical pain, suffering and punitive damages, the filing said.
Bowles suffered serious injuries, including fractured vertebrae and ribs, a fractured clavicle, fractured and cracked teeth, lacerations to her kidney and liver, a punctured and collapsed lung, abdominal bleeding, neurological damage from a head injury that causes severe eye pain, and a spinal cord injury that could progress to permanent paralysis. These injuries were all included in the lawsuit.
UGA Athletics made an official statement Thursday in response to the lawsuit.
“We are continuing to review the complaint, as plaintiff’s counsel elected to share it with the media before sharing it with us,” the statement said. “Based on our preliminary review, we dispute its claims and will vigorously defend the Athletic Association’s interests in court. We stand by our prior statements regarding this matter.”
Former Georgia football offensive lineman Warren McClendon was also in the car and suffered minor injuries, but was not named in the suit.
Bowles will also be suing Carter and the estate of LeCroy. The two were racing just moments before the crash happened, exceeding speeds of 100 mph, according to police.
The lawsuit blames UGAAA for negligence and claims that UGAAA officials made false public statements about the crash. UGA Athletics made a statement after the crash that staff members had permission to drive the SUV during “recruiting activities only.”
However, materials in the filing contradict assertions that LeCroy had not been given permission to drive an SUV that UGA Athletics had rented for driving recruits and their families around Athens during the weekend of the team’s national championship celebration. The filing includes text messages from UGAAA officials giving Bowles permission to use the rented vehicles after they finished their duties and job responsibilities.
UGA Athletics said in their statement that LeCroy was acting against the association’s wishes by taking players out in the vehicles in the hours leading up to the crash.
“The complaint does not allege that Ms. LeCroy and Ms. Bowles were on duty or acting within the scope of their employment in the hours leading up to the accident,” the statement said. “It claims that on some previous occasions, recruiting staff were permitted to take rental vehicles home and return them the next morning. This does not mean, however, that they were allowed to use the car for any purpose. Recruiting vehicles were to be used during recruiting activities only, personal use of the vehicles was prohibited, and recruiting staff therefore were not authorized to use the rental vehicle for their purely personal activities on the night of the accident or any other time. Under no circumstances were recruiting staff authorized to use rental cars to drive at excessive speeds while intoxicated.”
Carter — who pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and street racing, paid a $1,013 fine and is currently serving a 12-month probation — was included in the lawsuit for allegedly leaving the scene of the crime without offering aid or assistance to those injured in the accident.