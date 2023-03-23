On March 17, four-star athlete Demello Jones announced his commitment to the University of Georgia. He announced his commitment via Twitter.
COMMITTED ! @Mansell247 @ChadSimmons_ @scottroberts11 @_DwightSmith @n_david88 @Hayesfawcett3 #strapmobb pic.twitter.com/YAURfJzJVT— 1 † (@TheMelloJones) March 17, 2023
The Swainsboro, Georgia native plays on both sides of the ball, but reportedly is expected to play defensive back at Georgia. Despite being a talented cornerback, Jones has shown off plenty of ability as an offensive option at both the wide receiver and quarterback positions.
The 2024 commit is the 7th-rated safety and 18th-best player in Georgia according to the 247sports composite.
The 6-foot-1, 176-pound is not just a multi-positional athlete, but a multi-sport athlete. He has experience in both track and basketball. Jones, as a sophomore, helped Swainsboro win gold in the 2A state track meet by anchoring a 4x100 team. He posted 100-meter dash times of 11.17, 11.19, 11.25 and 11.35 seconds that season.
On the football field, Jones’ statline was also impressive. He ran the ball for 1,279 yards on 122 attempts with 20 touchdowns. He also caught 14 passes for 382 yards and an additional seven more touchdowns. On defense, he totaled 44 tackles and six pass breakups.
With Jones expected to play defensive back, he’s the fourth player of that position to commit to Georgia and the fifth defensive player to commit.
Whether he sticks in the secondary or showcases his athleticism on offense, Jones’ addition only makes the Bulldogs’ No. 1 recruiting class in 2024 even stronger.