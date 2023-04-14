Georgia football has been successful under head coach Kirby Smart on the recruiting trail since he was hired in 2015. This year, Georgia finished with the second-best 2023 class, right behind Alabama. Here are some of the early-enrollee freshman candidates that could make a strong first impression on April 15 at G-Day.
Damon Wilson Jr., outside linebacker
Wilson leads the charge as the Bulldog’s highest-rated recruit, according to the 247Sports composite. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound edge rusher from Nokomis, Florida, was rated as a five-star prospect and the third-ranked edge rusher in the 2023 class.
Wilson is Georgia’s highest edge rushing prospect since Nolan Smith back in 2019, coming in as Georgia’s 36th-best recruit of all time. Already equipped with a quick burst off the line of scrimmage, Wilson possesses an all-around arsenal of pass-rushing moves that could be displayed in the intrasquad scrimmage.
Joenel Aguero, defensive back
Aguero is a five-star defensive back listed at 5-foot-11, 205 pounds. He was the 37th overall prospect and the third-best safety prospect in his class. Aguero is a unique athlete who provides a punishing presence in the run game while also possessing the speed to cover anyone on the field.
The departure of Christopher Smith to the NFL Draft and the absence of Dan Jackson from this year’s spring game could allow for Aguero to compete and receive playing time as a true freshman, like standout safety Malaki Starks the season prior.
Raylen Wilson, outside linebacker
Not to be confused with the other defensive five-star ‘Wilson’ that came out of the state of Florida, Raylen Wilson is an inside linebacker that came in as the 27th overall player in the 2023 class. The 6-foot-1, 225-pound linebacker adds his athleticism to an explosive group of inside linebackers.
Raylen Wilson has already put his athleticism to the test, drawing praise from last year’s leading tackler Smael Mondon Jr. Raylen Wilson is a threat on the field and the track, breaking 11 seconds in the 100-meter dash. He is another sideline-to-sideline athlete in the middle for the Bulldogs, similar to past Georgia greats Roquan Smith and Nakobe Dean.
Monroe Freeling, offensive tackle
Freeling is the highest-rated offensive prospect Georgia secured this recruiting cycle. Coming in as the 32nd overall prospect and the highest-rated in South Carolina, Freeling is a huge addition to the team. Not only because he is another five-star athlete, but also because of his massive 6-foot-7, 300-pound frame.
Georgia lost its two former starting tackles from the 2022 season, Broderick Jones and Warren McClendon, who entered their names into the NFL Draft. Freeling is at the forefront of conversations, impressing his coaches and his teammates with his athleticism. There is a possibility of him competing for the chance to take either of the available positions with his performance in the spring game.
Roderick Robinson II, running back
Robinson, the four-star running back out of Imperial, California, is another imposing prospect, partially due to his size. Listed at 6-foot, 235 pounds, Robinson is a physical back, as he repeatedly ran through players in high school when he made his way to the endzone. As a senior, the MaxPreps Player of the Year finalist put up 2,378 yards rushing and 37 touchdowns in his senior year. He rushed for over 200 yards in three separate games. Against Mater Dei Catholic High School, he rushed for a career-high 476 yards and eight touchdowns and a career-long 75-yard run in a 56-20 victory.
The Bulldogs are set to be without three contributors in the backfield this spring with Kendall Milton, Daijun Edwards and Andrew Paul all sidelined due to injuries. That leaves both Robinsons, Roderick and Branson, to carry the workload in the backfield. This gives the early enrollee a chance to showcase his physical running style and earn more reps in season by taking advantage of the playing time he’ll receive this spring.