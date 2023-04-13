Front and center: Sedrick Van Pran seizing leadership role for Georgia football

Georgia’s 2022-2023 football season couldn’t have gone any better. The team went 15-0, won an SEC championship and its second national championship in two seasons.
This year, the Bulldogs are losing a number of key contributors from those championship runs, with over 30 players leaving Georgia for the NFL following the past two seasons. However, not all of Georgia’s impact players are on the way out. One player that’s started for the past two seasons will return for a third: starting center Sedrick Van Pran.
“He was a big part of last year’s national championship,” former Georgia offensive tackle Warren McClendon said. “For him to come back, that’s a lot of game reps, a lot of leadership in that room.”
Van Pran has been a critical piece for a national championship offensive line. Even amidst turnover at the other offensive line spots, Van Pran has held the starting center role since his redshirt freshman season in 2021.
Now, as a rising redshirt junior, Van Pran has the task of anchoring the middle of the offensive line that’s not only losing both tackles but also the quarterback they protected last season.
Stetson Bennett started under center for the majority of the past two seasons. As such, Van Pran and Bennett had plenty of time to get used to one another and grow alongside each other.
Van Pran described the quarterback-center relationship as a partnership, one where both sides put the team’s needs above individual accolades.
“It’s more of a trust that each guy will get the job done,” Van Pran said. “And also a connection in knowing that if he tells me something or I tell him something, there’s no ego. It’s nothing against you personally. It’s all for the benefit of the team.”
With Bennett off to the NFL, Van Pran will have to block and also snap for a new quarterback. Despite the change in personnel, Van Pran’s not expecting any massive disruptions to his rhythm.
“[It’s] not that big of an adjustment,” Van Pran said. “I think everybody’s unique, though. Some guys may be louder. Some guys may be taller, shorter. Some guys may have different preferences when it comes to points and different things like that. But it’s all about relationships and knowing who’s behind you and who you’re dealing with, [and] I feel like I have a pretty good relationship with all of those guys.”
When it comes to his game, Van Pran doesn’t have many adjustments he needs to make. He and the rest of the 2022-2023 Georgia offensive line were named the runner-up for the Joe Moore Award, given annually to the best offensive line in college football.
Van Pran did have to adjust to a bigger leadership role, though. Former Bulldog and current Los Angeles Charger Jamaree Salyer gave him a lot of advice going into last season.
“I think the biggest thing I’ve taken from Jamaree, because I’m not a not a huge talker, is just be more vocal,” Van Pran said after G-Day in 2022. “When you say things, people respect it. So, just be more vocal. Make sure that guys are on the right page. And that’s something I’m trying to work off of myself is making sure I’m not always leading by example and start leading more by being vocal.”
Whether being more vocal propelled his leadership forward, the former four-star prospect out of New Orleans, has come a long way and taken a spotlight on Georgia’s roster. Named a captain in both playoff games, attending SEC media days and even speaking after the championship parade, Van Pran has become a force for the Bulldogs on and off the field.
Van Pran could’ve left with several of his teammates and been one of the first centers selected in the draft. He instead elected to return due to his “love for the G.” That passion for the program will help Van Pran in his path to becoming one of the 2023 Bulldogs’ top leaders.
“Sed was my roommate this past year and just knowing how he is as a person, a New Orleans kid trying to provide for his family, I understand what he’s going through,” former Georgia wide receiver Kearis Jackson said. “We all have things we go through, but Sed was just that vocal leader that we needed. He was very genuine, showed a lot of gratitude towards his work … So, I’d say Sed Van Pran is the guy that’s going to be able to lead the team and lead those guys.”