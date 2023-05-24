On Wednesday, May 24, the Georgia and Florida Athletic Associations announced their decisions to exercise the option to continue to play the two teams’ annual game in Jacksonville, Florida during the 2024 and 2025 seasons.
“We are pleased with the decision to exercise the option that will keep the game in Jacksonville for 2024 and 2025,” Georgia Athletic Director Josh Brooks said. “We look forward to discussions that I’m sure will continue over the next couple years exploring all the options for 2026 and beyond. We continue to be appreciative of the working relationship we have with the University of Florida and the City of Jacksonville.”
The two teams have been playing in October in the neutral site of Jacksonville since 1933, excluding the 1994 and 1995 seasons due to the then-ongoing construction of TIAA Bank Field. The most recent agreement, reached in 2019, ensured that the two teams would play each other in Jacksonville through the 2023 season. However, beyond this year, the historical showdown’s location was uncertain.
The 2019 agreement held an option to extend the game to the 2024 and 2025 seasons. The catch, however, was both parties had to notify the city of Jacksonville before June 30, 2023. Both teams are expected to formally notify the city sometime this week.
“The City of Jacksonville has been a historic host for one of the great rivalry games in all of college football,” Florida Athletic Director Scott Stricklin said. “We are excited to have the game in Jacksonville for another two seasons.”
Georgia and Florida will battle it out for the 101st time on week nine of the upcoming season on October 28, 2023. Georgia has won four of the past five matchups in the storied rivalry, including each of the last two.
With the Jacksonville Jaguars planning construction on TIAA Bank Field, the site location is potentially in jeopardy after 2025. However, for the next three seasons, the Bulldogs and Gators will face off in Jacksonville.