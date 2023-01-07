The Georgia Bulldogs will be missing one valuable team member when they take on TCU in the national championship on Monday.
Uga X — also known as Que — will not be in attendance for the final game of Georgia’s football season. His caretakers, the Seiler family, said that a cross-country flight would be too difficult for the nine-year-old bulldog.
Georgia’s mascots have been under the Seiler family’s care since 1956. This isn’t the first time that Uga has missed a game due to health concerns, though. COVID-19 protocols prevented the English bulldog from making many appearances during the 2020 season.
Recently, stadiums have also tightened regulations regarding visiting mascots — though Uga X was in Indianapolis for the Bulldogs’ national championship victory in 2022. He was also present for all three of Georgia’s games at Mercedes-Benz stadium this season, including the Peach Bowl victory on New Year’s Eve.
Still, the Seiler family made sure to include that the beloved mascot will be watching when Georgia takes on TCU at 7:30 p.m. on Monday.