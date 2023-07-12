The University of Georgia Athletics Association held a media event on Tuesday to discuss reports about the handling of sexual misconduct and violent incidents among football players that UGAAA called “inaccurate.” The event prefaced a report and letter that was sent to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The event was on an invite-only basis and all photo, video and live tweeting of the event was not allowed.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution recently published a story detailing incidents involving three players — current freshman Jamaal Jarrett, former player Adam Anderson and an unnamed third player. This piece explored allegations of sexual misconduct against the players and UGA’s reaction, which — by their reporting — was lacking.

UGA Athletics requests AJC article retraction, refutes claims of poor handling of sexual assault The University of Georgia Athletic Association sent a nine-page letter to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Tuesday that demanded that the paper retract a recent article by investigative reporter Alan Judd. The letter alleged poor handling of sexual violence and misconduct among Georgia football players.

Head football coach Kirby Smart, athletic director Josh Brooks, senior deputy athletic director Darrice Griffin and UGA’s Equal Opportunity Office director and Title IX coordinator Qiana Wilson sat down to discuss reporting that UGA Athletics called “unfair.” They also denied reports that UGAAA overlooks violent incidents and sexual misconduct among football players.

“We do not tolerate sexual misconduct in our organization,” Smart said. “I'm a football coach, I'm responsible for this program, and that starts with me. I see this as a topic through the lens of I have a wife, and I have a daughter, and I think about these situations when I think about them. It's very personal to me…I will not tolerate false accusations that this program or this university condone sexual misconduct.”

Brooks specifically referenced accusations that the program allowed players to continue on the team after they had been accused of or faced with charges relating to violence and sexual misconduct.

Out of the two players named in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution article, one had the charges against him dropped and the other was dismissed. The third player who was not named was dismissed, according to the letter UGAAA sent to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Griffin then spoke on her role as senior deputy athletic director and deputy Title IX coordinator. She detailed UGA Athletics’ policies and the Title IX guidelines that the organization must undergo, including reporting all allegations of sexual misconduct, discrimination and/or harassment to the proper authorities.

Griffin also mentioned how UGAAA does not allow individual employees to pursue and conduct investigations, and that she and Smart have been transparent and aligned in processes regarding sexual misconduct.

“These are important matters that so many of us think about constantly and for good reason,” Griffin said. “These matters warrant our full attention and we provide it. When I think about these serious issues, I want to say this. I’m not only approaching them as a university employee or senior official in the Athletic Association. I approach these matters as a woman. I take these obligations incredibly seriously and I would never tolerate a permissive culture that condones sexual misconduct.”

Wilson spoke on her role as Title IX coordinator. Wilson, who has been in the role since January 2021, described her role as being responsible for “the investigation, enforcement, prevention and training surrounding Title IX and our sexual misconduct policy.”

This training involves bringing in experts and external trainers to work with each player on these issues, as well as provide different scenarios for the players to consider so they know how to handle these issues if they come up.

Wilson has worked to revamp the training since she’s arrived. She brought in the Relationship and Sexual Violence Prevention initiative under the University Health Center. She continued utilizing scenarios and having conversations with these players to guide them on how to avoid causing issues.

In addition to addressing the allegations of sexual misconduct, Smart and the panelists also addressed the team’s issues with players speeding. Smart said the program hadn’t solved the issue, but that they have taken steps to curb it.

“We’ve [done] a lot of intervention in terms of talking and visiting and just the measures [that] have been implemented in terms of education. We’ll continue to do that,” Smart said. “It’s one of the things that we want to manage, but it is a tough situation to manage when you have 18 to 22 year-olds. We’ve averaged five guys who come here at 18 years old with no driver’s license. I don’t have the exact answer. I wish I did, but we continue to work at it. We’ll continue to educate our players as we can to try to do a better job.”

Smart said he and the coaching staff have emphasized to players the importance of driving carefully.

Following a speeding ticket by true freshman Samuel M’Pemba, an unnamed team leader stood up and addressed the team in what Smart referred to as a “very moving, very effective” meeting. The player spoke on the loss of Devin Willock the pain it caused him due to his close relationship with Willock.

Smart and the panelists agreed the speeding and reckless driving the players have participated in is wrong. They also agreed that Chandler LeCroy — who was with Willock in the car and died — should not have been with players at a bar late at night.

Another name brought up was Bryant Gantt, the director of player support and operations. Gantt, who has arrived at every Georgia player arrest or charge, has been questioned due to his presence at such scenes.

Brooks and the panel described Gantt as someone who provides support for players. Brooks particularly spoke highly of Gantt’s character. While decisions of Gantt appearing at Anderson’s trial were brought into question, the panelists stood firm in their claims about Gantt’s role with UGA Athletics.

Smart said despite the issues, he doesn’t believe that Georgia football should be viewed any less positively.

“I disagree that the brand has been damaged, [especially] when you look out there and look at what we’ve done the last few years, and look at where we are right now,” Smart said “As a program, I don’t see it as damage. I’m a firm believer that our program is a good program. We have good kids in our program.”