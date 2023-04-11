221015_JAG_UGAvVandySecond_0003.jpeg

Georgia mascot Uga stands on the sidelines. The University of Georgia football team defeats Vanderbilt University 55-0 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)

The University of Georgia will collar a new Uga during pregame ceremonies at the annual G-Day intrasquad scrimmage on Saturday, April 15.

Uga XI visits Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (4/7/23)

Uga XI, nicknamed Boom, stepped onto Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Friday, April 7, 2023. Uga XI will be collared at Georgia’s annual G-Day the following week on Saturday, April 15, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

The ceremony will start at approximately 3:50 p.m. as Boom, the 10-month-old English Bulldog, is officially added to Georgia’s line of beloved mascots.

The former Uga, Que, was two-and-a-half years old when his tenure as Georgia’s mascot began. He is the winningest mascot in Georgia history, having compiled a 91-18 record since his debut in 2015. He also experienced two national titles and two SEC championships during his time as Uga.

Que, also known as Uga X, did not travel to the 2023 national championship game due to health concerns. The current line of UGA bulldogs dates back to Uga I, “Hood’s Ole Dan,” who was born on Dec. 2, 1955.

