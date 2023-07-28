Georgia defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins was arrested Monday on charges of failing to appear for a speeding ticket.
According to the Athens Banner-Herald, Ingram-Dawkins drove 90 miles per hour in a 70 mile-per-hour zone Monday morning. Ingram-Dawkins was given the citation by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
Ingram-Dawkins then failed to appear in municipal court and was booked into Athens-Clarke County jail at 4:05 p.m. Monday, according to the jail log. He was released 50 minutes later on a $13 bond.
Ingram-Dawkins was also set to appear at the Athens-Clarke County Municipal Court on July 11 for a 2022 parking citation, according to the Athens Banner-Herald. A contempt fee of $200 has been assessed.
This incident is another in a slew of arrests given out to Georgia players since the deaths of former player Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy in a Jan. 15 car crash. The crash — which occurred while LeCroy and former defensive tackle Jalen Carter were street racing — has created controversy around UGA Athletics’ management of player conduct.
The redshirt sophomore registered 10 tackles last season and a fumble recovery. It’s unclear how much the Gaffney, South Carolina, native was set to play this season, but he is expected to provide good depth for the experienced unit.
UGA Athletics nor Kirby Smart have provided a statement on the incident.