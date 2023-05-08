Freshman defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett used racially insensitive language during his IG Live of the first round of the NFL draft on April 27.
Jarrett appeared to direct the comments at Shane Gifford, an Asian American boy from Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Kansas City. Gifford was at the draft to announce the Atlanta Falcons’ first round pick, with which they selected former Texas running back Bijan Robinson. Jarrett seemed to be rooting for the Falcons to draft former Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter.
“Jalen Carter. Jalen Carter,” Jarrett said. “Come on, you Asian. Ching chong!”
Carter was taken one pick later by the Philadelphia Eagles, where he will join former teammates Nolan Smith, Kelee Ringo, Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean.
Jarrett, a 17-year-old member of Georgia’s incoming recruiting class, was rated as a four-star prospect according to the 247Sports composite. They listed him as the fifth-best recruit out of his home state of North Carolina. Jarrett made his first collegiate appearance during Georgia’s annual G-Day spring game as a member of the Red team, though he did not record a tackle.
Jarrett’s comments have been cataloged by several media outlets, though Jarrett has yet to follow-up with a statement. Neither head coach Kirby Smart or the UGA Athletic Association have released anything, either.