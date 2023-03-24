On March 23, Georgia offensive lineman Tate Ratledge and linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. met with the media to discuss Thursday's practice. Here are some of the comments regarding where the team is so far through the second week of practice.
Solidifying the offensive line
Through most of the Georgia 2022-2023 season, there was a rotation of offensive linemen, however only a few received action in all of the team's games. However, with the departure of former starting tackles Broderick Jones and Warren McClendon for the NFL Draft, the team is trying to find new pieces for the best chance at a consistent starting five. Ratledge commented on what offensive line coach Stacey Searels is looking for this spring.
“I think one of coach Searels’ goals is to find a starting five and find a backup group that's there's not much drop-off,” Ratledge said. “And I think right now, we do a lot where everybody gets a lot of reps. So there's no telling, there's people getting a lot of reps every practice.”
As the team continues to practice, there have been a few players that have caught the eye of Ratledge. A few of the younger guys are taking advantage of these reps to help better their chances of playing on Saturdays.
“Micah Morris, Dylan Fairchild, they’re both really impressive right now,” Ratledge said. “Jared Wilson, he's an athlete. Physical, he's smart, there's a lot. Monroe [Freeling] came in. He's athletic. He just shows how athletic he is. Of course, he's got things to learn here and there, just about college ball. A lot of people came in and started doing really well.”
Growth in the linebacker core
Last year, Mondon was unable to compete in spring ball as he recovered from shoulder surgery that kept him out. However, this year he comes in ready to use these reps to help replicate the success he had the year prior. He discussed the implications of practicing this spring compared to watching from the sidelines.
“I wasn't in spring last year. I had shoulder surgery, so being able to participate is a lot different than being on the sideline watching,” Mondon said. “I think it's going to help a lot because you only really get better if you get your reps and experience. Just getting those extra reps and the scrimmages we're about to have, I feel like it's going to help a lot.”
He comes in this year with an additional 10 to 15 pounds to his weight. He reassured the media that the extra weight has not slowed down Georgia's leading tackler from last year as he discussed the athleticism of the group as a whole.
“I mean, even when I first came in here, I feel like the linebacker room always really been athletic with Quay [Walker], Channing [Tindall] and a lot of the guys that was here when I first got here,” Mondon Jr. said. “Versus now me, ‘Pop’ [Jamon Dumas-Johnson], Raylen [Wilson], [Xavian] Sorey and all them. So I feel like we always had an athletic linebacker room.”