After former Georgia football players Jalen Carter, Broderick Jones and Nolan Smith were selected in round one and Darnell Washington in round three of the 2023 NFL Draft, there were still plenty of Bulldog prospects on the board heading into day three, the third and final day of the NFL draft.
Here are all the Bulldogs selected on day three of the 2023 NFL Draft:
Kelee Ringo
Former Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles with the 105th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Ringo at one point was projected as a top 10 pick, but had fallen down draft boards. Despite his stock dropping, Ringo fell even further than expected. At one point, Ringo was expected to be taken on day two, or possibly even late on day one. However, he fell all the way to the fourth round on day three.
Despite falling, Ringo possesses incredible speed and size at the cornerback position. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound defensive back tied for the sixth-fastest 40-yard dash, at 4.36 seconds.
Ringo spent three seasons with the Bulldogs, however he missed his first season due to an ACL injury. Through his time as a Bulldog, Ringo finished his career with 76 total tackles, four interceptions, a sack and a forced fumble.
Ringo now gets to play alongside defensive players and former teammates Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean, Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith. Ringo was the third Georgia player selected by the Eagles in this draft alongside Carter and Smith.
With this selection, the Eagles lands a physical, speedy corner that still needs time to develop his skills. - Owen Warden
Christopher Smith
Former Georgia safety Christopher Smith was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders with the 170th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Smith spent five years at Georgia, becoming one of the best defenders in the SEC in his final year with the Bulldogs. He finished as a finalist for the Bronko Nagurski Award, which is the award for the best defender in the nation. Smith also finished first team All-SEC in 2022.
In his tenure with the team, he finished with 133 total tackles and six interceptions. Last season he led the team in interceptions with three and finished fourth in total tackles.
While he didn’t light up the combine, he displayed more than enough athleticism to play at the next level. His high-level production in the hardest conference in college football and success in a stellar Georgia defense was likely appealing to the Raiders. - Jared Smith
Robert Beal Jr.
Robert Beal Jr. was selected by the San Francisco 49ers with the 173rd pick.
Beal joins a pass rushing unit in San Francisco headlined by Nick Bosa and Javon Hargrave. He will likely serve as a depth piece or in a special teams role in the early stages of his career.
After having led Georgia in sacks in 2021 with 6.5, Beal posted 2.5 sacks, 25 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 2022. He impressed at the NFL combine when he posted the third fastest 40 yard dash time among all edge rushers, running a 4.48.
Although he had a relative lack of college production compared to other edge prospects, which can largely be attributed to the immense depth of Georgia’s pass rushing unit, Beal’s athleticism and motor is likely what put him on the 49ers’ radar.
Though he might not play much right away, Beal’s athleticism and experience playing in some of the best defenses in college football history give him the chance to contribute something to an NFL roster. - Bo Underwood