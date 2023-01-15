Georgia football celebrates championship with parade, ceremony

On Saturday, Jan. 14, Georgia football continued to celebrate its 65-7 win over TCU in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship with a parade down Lumpkin Street and a ceremony inside Sanford Stadium.
That’s not to say that Athens waited until Saturday to celebrate the school’s third officially recognized national championship in program history. Festivities have lasted nearly the entire week, ranging from destruction of public property to inking tattoos in commemoration of the victory, and everything in between.
Students flooded the streets of downtown Athens after Georgia’s dominant win. They climbed on light poles, danced in the streets and embraced each other in bone-rattling jubilation — only the first moments of joy for a city that had just won back-to-back college football national titles.
The revelry didn’t end there, though. A three-dimensional art exhibit was torn down in the chaos, while trees and bushes alike were set aflame. Police also reported property damage to both vehicles and street signs.
In the following days, the celebrations have been calmer. Since returning to Athens, a number of Georgia players have made public appearances at stores and shops in the area. In response, Bulldog faithful braved the winter chill to meet them, lining up for hours to receive autographs and pose with the national champions.
Quarterback Stetson Bennett — Georgia’s first Heisman finalist in nearly 30 years — worked a shift at Raising Cane’s on Thursday, a tradition he set after Georgia’s championship victory to end the 2021-22 season. Tight end Brock Bowers, defensive lineman Jalen Carter and more made appearances at athletic stores in Athens, while safety Malaki Starks prepared pizzas for customers at the Your Pie on Alps Road.
The week’s festivities officially concluded on Saturday, beginning with a parade that stretched the length of South Lumpkin Street. Georgia players, coaches and even a few alumni rode toward Sanford Stadium in a variety of vehicles, greeted by the cheering fans that occupied the streets along the parade route. Defensive lineman Warren Brinson seemed especially receptive to the crowd’s adulation, acknowledging the fans with a regal wave and even stopping to sign a few autographs along the way.
As the parade came to an end, the video board in the stadium began to show highlights from the Bulldogs’ dominant win over the Horned Frogs.
The buzz in the stadium was similar to that of the atmosphere on a gameday, with many of the same traditions. The Battle Hymn, “Baba O’Riley” and “Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting” all set the stage for the speakers to begin.
The late Vince Dooley, former Georgia head coach and athletic director, appeared in the “Saturday in Athens” video, drawing a roar from the crowd.
Former Georgia quarterback D.J. Shockley led the proceedings. Athletic director Josh Brooks, Georgia governor Brian Kemp, University of Georgia President Jere W. Morehead and SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey were among the speakers.
“I want all of our students that are here to recognize that this hasn’t always been the case at this institution,” Morehead said. “Enjoy what is being created, and be a part of what is coming in the future as this dynasty continues.”
At the end of Morehead’s speech, he introduced Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, to another loud ovation.
“You didn’t tell me last year we were going back-to-back,” Smart said to open his speech.
Smart made a point to credit the various aspects of the team, starting with calling for a standing ovation for the players, but continuing by calling out the rest of his staff and the families of players and coaches for their sacrifices throughout the season.
Smart said winning a second straight title, sustaining the success of last season’s team is an exceptional feat.
“Being able to sustain success is so, so hard. Only a select few can maintain a true standard of excellence," Smart said. "That’s what this group has done. It’s been remarkable. Winning takes talent. Repeating takes character. These men have character.”
Following Smart, safety Christopher Smith, offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran and quarterback Stetson Bennett came to the front to answer some questions from Shockley.
Smith said the defense took pride in playing at a high level after losing several key players from the 2021 team to the NFL draft.
“At the end of the day, we just put our heads down and went to work,” Smith said. “We heard all the doubts and we wanted to prove everybody wrong — and I think we did that. We went 15-0.”
Bennett also referenced outside doubts, claiming that people didn’t believe in this Georgia team.
“Y’all kept telling us how bad we were and y’all couldn’t understand it,” Bennett said. “And we kept winning, and we kept embarrassing people, but y’all had other storylines. And it was 49-3, and it was 65-7, and it was everything and y’all didn’t want to believe it. Because you didn’t — it makes no sense to me. But screw it, we’ve got 2 rings.”
The celebration ended with the presentation of a variety of trophies to Smart, Morehead and Brooks, ending with the CFP Championship Trophy, which was placed opposite last season’s trophy.
Finally, a fourth championship banner was raised by members of the Dooley family, honoring the 2022 national champions.