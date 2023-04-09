Georgia head coach Kirby Smart spoke with the media on Saturday, April 8. He addressed a number of topics, including many of the team’s younger players. Here are some key points from his comments.
Adjusting on offense
With the departure of several key pieces on offense — including All-SEC players such as Darnell Washington and Warren McClendon — the Bulldogs are relying on young players to step up and contribute to the team’s offensive success.
According to Smart, one of the primary hurdles for the team’s new wide receivers has simply been adjusting to the new offense.
“One of the youngest spots on our team outside of the outside linebackers is probably the wide outs when you include two portal arrivals and three midyear receivers,” Smart said. “That’s five people that are basically trying to learn a new language and it is a new language. They didn’t speak that language prior to coming here.”
New offensive coordinator Mike Bobo is also transitioning into his role, adding to the turmoil on that side of the ball. Smart has repeatedly insisted that the newly-implemented offensive coordinator wouldn’t disrupt Georgia's gameplan. According to Smart, the players in the offense are a higher priority than the offensive system itself at the moment.
“I don’t put a lot of pressure on offensive identity in the spring,” Smart said. “We got to figure out who the quarterback is, who the guys that get the ball are, who the guys that without the ball in their hand are valuable. Those are harder to find.”
Finding difference-makers on defense
The offense isn’t the only unit receiving an influx of young talent, though. New players can be found on every level of Georgia’s defense, though Smart said that they might not be quite ready to contribute to the team just yet.
“I think all of those midyear’s kind of fit in the same bucket,” Smart said. “They sit in a meeting, and I don’t know what they are actually hearing. Sometimes I think they think they are hearing, but they don’t, and they go out on the field and are oblivious to what was said in the meeting … When they walk on the field, the level of intensity and awareness that is required to play winning football, they don’t even understand it. They don’t even come close to understanding it.”
It wasn’t just the mental aspect of the game concerning Smart, though. He also spoke about the need for the defensive line to create pressure, to disrupt the quarterback and to throw opposing offenses out of rhythm.
“I feel good about the depth [on the defensive line],” Smart said. “Do we have havoc makers and train wreckers? I don’t know that we got that. We got to try to manufacture that.”