On March 21, Georgia tight end Brock Bowers and cornerback Kamari Lassiter spoke with the media following Tuesday’s practice. Here are some takeaways from their comments.
Stepping up as leaders
Despite both coming off of just their sophomore seasons, Lassiter and Bowers are expected to step into major leadership roles this year for their respective positions.
Lassiter is the team’s most experienced cornerback after the loss of Kelee Ringo to the NFL. He is widely projected to take the first starting cornerback job, with others like Daylen Everette and Nyland Green battling to start alongside him.
“My role this year, I’m trying to become a better leader, a more vocal guy that leads by example,” Lassiter said. “We've got a lot of midyears and I'm just trying to bring those guys along. It feels like just yesterday I was coming in as the new guy on the block. Now I'm going into my third year, we have some younger guys looking up to us, and it's kind of crazy.”
Bowers returns as the Bulldogs’ undisputed top tight end after Darnell Washington entered the NFL draft and with veterans Brett Seither, Ryland Goede and Arik Gilbert all hitting the transfer portal.
“[My role has] definitely changed a little bit,” Bowers said. “I’m one of the older guys now, which is kinda shocking to me, because I feel like I haven’t been here very long. I’m just trying to take a little more of a leadership role.”
A few new faces
Personnel isn’t the only major change for Georgia. Former offensive coordinator Todd Monken, who was Georgia’s offensive coordinator for both national championships, departed for the NFL. That meant the return of Mike Bobo as Georgia’s offensive coordinator. Bobo previously served as the team’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2007-2014 under Mark Richt, and after spending last year with Georgia as an offensive analyst he returns to his old role, now under head coach Kirby Smart.
“[Bobo]’s been doing a good job,” Bowers said. “We've kept most of the same terms, and he's made it an easy transition for all of us. I like what he's been doing. He's thrown a few wrinkles in there that I like."
Bobo will be working with some new pieces in the receiving corps this spring. Rising juniors Dominic Lovett and Rara Thomas transferred to Georgia from Missouri and Mississippi State respectively, after each leading their teams in receiving yards.
“I'm glad that they’re my teammates now,” Lassiter said. “Those guys are really good players. Guarding them last year, I had to watch a lot of film on both those guys to make sure I was on my ‘A’ game. Bringing them to Georgia, it increases the intensity at practice and the competition level between the receivers and the DBs. That’s what ultra-competitive guys like me like. I want the best guys to be here, and they want to go against the best guys as well."