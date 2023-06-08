Four of Georgia football’s in-season games have had their start times officially announced.
Georgia kicks off the year against UT Martin at 6 p.m. and Ball State at 12 p.m. SEC play begins with South Carolina and then Florida, each at 3:30 p.m.
The match against the Gamecocks was announced to be televised on CBS, where the Bulldogs have an all-time record of 71-45-1 on the network.
Georgia is 8-2 in the last 10 matches against South Carolina and is currently on a three-game winning streak since 2020. Meanwhile, Georgia will face UT Martin and Ball State for the first time in school history.
Georgia, in its neutral site matchup against Florida in Jacksonville, Florida, which was recently extended to 2025, Georgia holds a record of 6-4 in the last 10 matchups. The Bulldogs have won two straight since 2021.
The rest of Georgia’s schedule has yet to be announced, but will likely be announced closer to or in season.