On Thursday, March 30, Georgia offensive lineman Xavier Truss and outside linebacker Chaz Chambliss were made available to the media to discuss another week of spring practice. Here are some of the key takeaways from their third week of practice.
Embracing the leadership role
Chambliss is going into his third year with the Bulldogs and is expected to play a bigger role on defense. Set to take over as the starter, he’ll have the task to replace former standouts Robert Beal Jr. and Nolan Smith who are taking their talents to the NFL Draft.
“I mean it's kind of weird because I had Robert Beal Jr. and Nolan Smith. All those guys were older than me or at the age I am right now when I came in,” Chambliss said. “Right now, it's just embracing that role and trying to help the young guys.”
Georgia has many new exciting recruits that have entered the locker room this past offseason.. Being new, each will have their fair share of challenges to face. Now, with the old veterans gone, Chambliss takes on the role of offering a helping hand with their transition from high school to playing in the SEC.
“Just how we run the defense mainly, because we have an extensive playbook. It's not easy to learn the playbook here. It's a really hard playbook and you have to be mentally strong to be able to play in this defense,” Chambliss said. “And also the off-the-field stuff because they're coming from high school. They should be in high school right now. So they're just trying to get used to college life.”
Versatility on the offensive line
Truss is one of the familiar faces that came back to bolster the offensive line this coming season along with center Sedrick Van Pran and guard Tate Ratledge. However, Truss discussed how offensive line coach Stacey Searels is using the spring to try guys out at different positions. He commented on how important it is to have that experience when the season rolls around.
“I mean, obviously that's super important. I'd say it only helps you in college,” Truss said. “You want to think about it so much. About getting to the next level. That's going to make you so much more of a valuable player… We even got some guys that like [Austin] Blaske like a Dylan Fairchild that really you can play them wherever on the o-line and that's something we have here at Georgia that not a lot of other places have.”
Truss talked about the many different rotations they have run so far in spring with a few being Van Pran kicking out to guard with different guys tasked to command that center position.
“Blaske been sliding in at center,” Truss said. “We'll have Drew Bobo come in and play center. You know, Jared Wilson will pop out and play center. I mean, if I wasn’t so tall I'm sure coach Searels would try to put me in at center. Especially trying to get everybody reps and it kind of helps.”