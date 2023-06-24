Longtime Georgia football historian Loran Smith made his way to the Athens-Clarke County Library & Heritage Room on Thursday to continue his touring and promotion of his new book “How ‘Bout Them Dawgs!” that he co-wrote with Georgia head coach Kirby Smart.
While Smart wasn’t in attendance, he had signed purchasable copies of the book prior to the event. Smith, prior to signing several copies of books for sale, sat down with retired University of Georgia professor Gary Bertsch and spoke on his process of writing the book and fielded questions from Bertsch and the audience.
The book, a chronicling of Georgia’s first national championship in 2021, first came about from an idea Smith had. Around the middle of the 2021 season, far before the team had made the playoffs but just when it was starting to build some momentum, Smith approached Smart with his idea of a book.
“So I went up to [Smart] after practice and I said to him ‘the way things are going, we should obviously be in the playoffs and we ought to start thinking about doing a book’” Smith said. “And [Smart] said ‘I would really like to talk about that with you.’”
With Smart on board, Smith hung around and waited, as the rest of the season needed to play out before a book could actually be written. Smith recalled that after the 2021 Orange Bowl — where Georgia defeated Michigan rather handily — each player showed a level of confidence that the team could beat Alabama in the national championship, after having recently lost to them in the SEC title game.
This confidence, Smith believed, stemmed from the teams’ head coach. He made his profound respect for his writing partner known at the event.
“Some of that confidence was brought about by Kirby because he has wonderful leadership skills, but he also is a very smart man,” Smith said. “His surname defines him, he’s very, very smart… I’m a Kirby man. I appreciate what he does and I appreciate what he has done for Georgia. So having him on, his input was terrific.”
There were some difficulties in the writing process. The biggest of which was Smart’s constant traveling, as the head coach made countless recruiting visits — visits that have paid off and allowed him to land elite recruiting classes. This, according to Smith, is a big reason why Georgia managed to win back-to-back championships and why the team couldn’t pull it off in 2017 in Smart’s second season with Georgia. With Smart constantly on the move, Smith would travel to places like Texas just to speak and collaborate with him.
In addition to Smart’s contribution, Smith wrote several vignettes in the book about the players on the 2021 national championship team. Smith, like in all his books, knew he wanted to include these short stories.
“In the books I’ve written through the years most always have a lot of vignettes because sometimes incorporating all these details from all these players is just not practical,” Smith said. “[With a vignette] it becomes easier for the reader to check out what the quarterback or a certain playmaker of a certain play was thinking.”
One of Smith’s favorite vignettes involved former Georgia running back and current Las Vegas Raider Zamir “Zeus” White. Smith loved writing about White’s love of cowboy movies and the horses he had on his farm. Smith stated that he felt the story, alongside the other vignettes, allowed the audience to learn who White was and how much he meant to the team.
Smith also spoke on how good he believes the current team is, especially his favorite player at his favorite position, tight end Brock Bowers. However, Smith downplayed the three-peat talk, making note that the last team to do so was the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the 1930s and that several things can go wrong. Smith said that Georgia’s chance of making the playoffs was “possible, but not probable.” If the team did though, Smith admitted he could return with another book of some sort over the historic run.
The chances may be slim, but Smith was quite confident that if Smart and the Bulldogs at least make the playoffs, they’d have a good shot at winning the whole thing for a third time.
“I say this year, if we get into the playoffs, I’d put my money on [Smart],” Smith said.