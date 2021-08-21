With Georgia’s season opening matchup against Clemson fast approaching, the Bulldogs have been hit with a slew of injuries to important contributors. Here’s a look at some of the key injuries and who may be asked to step up while they work to get back in action.
Darnell Washington, tight end
The second-year tight end recently picked up a foot injury in practice, putting his status for the opener day-to-day. This is a major blow to the offense, as Washington is expected to be a big factor in the Bulldog passing attack. His unique blend of size and athleticism makes him a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses.
While none of Georgia’s other tight ends can replicate Washington’s rare combination of size and speed, there are still talented players at the position who can be productive in his absence.
Junior John FitzPatrick, dealing with a minor foot injury of his own, was already in line to play a lot of snaps on offense regardless of Washington’s status. If Washington doesn’t play, FitzPatrick could see more targets than normal in an expanded role in the passing game. FitzPatrick is more of a traditional in-line tight end than Washington, meaning he wouldn’t be as likely to line up on the outside against a corner/safety. He’ll be asked to do a lot of the blocking on running plays as well as being a big target in the middle of the field for quarterback JT Daniels.
Freshman Brock Bowers is more of a “move” tight end. At 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds, Bowers is significantly smaller than Fitzpatrick (6-foot-7, 250 pounds) and Washington (6-foot-7, 265 pounds). However, Bowers boasts impressive athletic tools and made plays as a pass-catcher in the spring, and could see usage as a second tight end in some formations or in the slot.
High profile transfer Arik Gilbert has been away from the team for personal reasons, but if he were to return prior to the season opener he could also have a role in the offense. While he is listed as a receiver, the versatile Gilbert could also be used to help replace Washington’s production from the tight end position.
Tykee Smith, defensive back
Tykee Smith, a transfer from West Virginia, was expected to start for Dan Lanning’s defense at the star position, but the junior is now dealing with a similar foot injury to Washington’s that could sideline him for several weeks.
First in line to start in Smith’s place at the star position is senior Latavious Brini. Brini has seen limited action in his college career, but was forced into extended action at the tail-end of the 2020 season after an injury to Richard LeCounte. Notably, Brini played well in the Peach Bowl against Cincinnati, putting up five tackles, including two behind the line of scrimmage. The senior will now need to build on that performance to shore up the star position early in the 2021 season.
The injury to Smith leaves the defense with very little experience at the star position behind Brini. If anything were to happen to Brini, Georgia would likely turn to a pair of freshmen in David Daniel and Javon Bullard to step in at star.
Warren Ericson, center
Projected starting center Warren Ericson has been dealing with an injury to his snapping hand. After the Bulldogs’ intrasquad scrimmage last week, head coach Kirby Smart mentioned the team expected Ericson would be back at practice this week.
However, Smart didn’t sound overly optimistic that Ericson would be able to snap the ball properly when he got back to practice.
“If he does not snap it really well with the right, he will not be at center, because it is going to be hard for him to snap it with his left,” said Smart. “I am not saying that he can snap with his right hand right now. It is something that he is working really hard on.”
Redshirt freshman Sedrick Van Pran would likely start at center if Ericson is unable to start, as he has been receiving the lion’s share of the reps with Ericson out of practice.
It’s hard to say whether Ericson would step into the lineup at one of the guard spots, but his injury certainly adds another layer of uncertainty up front. For what it’s worth Ericson has started for the Bulldogs at right guard in the past, as he made his first career start in the 2020 Sugar Bowl victory against Baylor.
George Pickens, Kearis Jackson and Jermaine Burton, wide receivers
George Pickens’ ACL tear occurred in spring practice, but how Georgia will replace the ultra-talented wideout remains to be seen. The timetable for Pickens’ potential return is murky at best, but the Bulldogs may have to play the whole season without their presumptive number one receiver.
Kearis Jackson and Jermaine Burton, two players who were heavily involved in the passing game in 2020, have also been banged up recently. Neither participated in the team’s padded intrasquad scrimmage last week, but in a post-scrimmage presser Smart sounded optimistic about both receivers returning soon. If they’re ready for the Clemson game, Jackson and Burton will likely be starting at receiver for the Bulldogs.
Georgia will need help from other less experienced receivers if they hope to keep up with Clemson. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken mentioned Marcus Rosemary-Jacksaint, Adonai Mitchell and Arian Smith as three receivers he’s been impressed with this offseason
Mitchell impressed at the G-Day game in the spring with 105 yards and a touchdown, and the uncertainty at the position could give the true freshman an opportunity to make an impact earlier than expected. Monken said the coaches think Mitchell “is going to be a tremendous player here.”
Smith is an incredible athlete with track star speed. In fact, he was the leadoff runner in the 4x100-meter relay that set a school record of 38.54 seconds. Smith flashed his potential during the 2020 season with a 31-yard touchdown against South Carolina and a 55-yard grab in the Peach Bowl against Cincinnati.
Rosemy-Jacksaint, a sophomore returning from an ankle injury suffered on a 32-yard touchdown pass against Florida last season, should be in the mix as well.