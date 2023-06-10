Georgia football has landed its next potential punter.
On May 19, punter Drew Miller announced his commitment to the Bulldogs. He made his announcement on Twitter.
100% COMMITTED‼️ Staying a bulldog🐶
The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Mediapolis, Iowa native chose Georgia over several schools including Michigan, Texas, NC State and the in-state Iowa State Cyclones.
Like all other special teamers in the 2024 class, Miller is currently unranked. However, in Kohl’s Kicking Camps’ most recent ranking of the top punters in the 2024 class, Miller ranked at the top above over 100 different punters.
Top Ranked Punters In America Class of 2024 #1 - #20
Miller, according to Kohl’s, put up an “outstanding” punt score of 111.95 and charted multiple punts over 4.7 seconds of hang-time. Kohl’s also raved about his tremendous leg speed and power in punting and kicking.
Miller’s kicking ability isn’t the highlight of his abilities, nevertheless, he scored 25 points and won the kicking competition at the end of the Kohl’s camp.
In addition to being a top punting prospect, Miller is a high-level soccer goalkeeper. Miller was named First Team All-Conference goalkeeper with the best save percentage — 91.9% — in Iowa in the 1A conference. According to Miller, he’s kicked an 85-yard punt while on the soccer pitch.
Miller will join starter Brett Thorson and backup Noah Jones on the depth chart. Thorson could leave after the 2023-2024 season due to being three years from high school, however, it’s unclear if he will.
Miller was the 13th commit in Georgia’s No. 1 class in 2024, Georgia’s first special teams commit and the first player to commit since No. 1 recruit Dylan Raiola announced his commitment to Georgia. However, he wouldn’t be the last one, with more coming in the following days.