Georgia football has continued its trend of recruiting defensive tackles out of North Carolina.
On Sunday, June 25, three-star defensive lineman Nnamdi Ogboko announced his commitment to the University of Georgia on his personal Twitter.
The Garner, North Carolina 2024 commit chose Georgia over other programs including Appalachian State, South Carolina and Florida. Ogboko — according to the 247Sports Composite — is ranked as the 99th-best defensive lineman and the 32nd-best player from North Carolina in the 2024 class.
Ogboko is the most recent North Carolina defensive tackle to commit to Georgia since 2023 commit Jamaal Jarrett and the third to join Georgia, joining Jordan Davis in having done so. The current Philadelphia Eagle, former first round pick and former three-star commit out of North Carolina Ogboko plenty to live up to.
The 6-foot-4, 335-pound defensive lineman fits the traditional mold of a defensive tackle, along with the ability to play nose tackle. Ogboko utilizes his big frame to serve as a strong run-stopper and demonstrates solid speed to get around defenders.
Ogboko is fairly new to the game and only holds a single year of experience playing football. With his massive frame and already impressive athleticism, Ogboko could reach even greater heights as he becomes more acclimated to the sport.
Ogboko is the fourth defensive lineman to commit to the Bulldogs. All four — including four-stars Jordan Thomas and Justin Greene, as well as three-stars Ogboko and Quintavius Johnson — committed in the month of June. Ogboko was the 21st player and the ninth defensive player to commit to the Bulldogs’ No. 1 ranked class in 2024 according to the 247Sports Composite.