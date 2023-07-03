Georgia has landed its third defensive lineman in its 2024 recruiting class.
On June 21, three-star Quintavius Johnson announced his commitment to the Bulldogs on his personal Twitter.
Johnson made his commitment just five days after his official visit to Athens. He committed to Georgia over South Carolina, Georgia Tech and Clemson.
Johnson is a former quarterback that transitioned to being a full-time defensive player in 2022. He has a 6-foot-4, 242-pound frame and plays primarily defensive end. At his age, Johnson still has plenty of time to continue to grow into his frame and develop as a strong run-stopper and pass-rusher.
Johnson plays with his head up and sees the field well, allowing him to make plays in the run game. He plays with a certain strength and intensity, demonstrating this through thunderous suplex tackles. While this may need to be tamed, as these types of tackles are not allowed, the raw power that Johnson has flashed could be promising for Georgia staff.
Johnson’s recent transition into a full-time defensive role gives him more room to grow on that side of the ball and increase his ranking over the next year. This may have started already, as top programs like Clemson and Georgia Tech both offered Johnson scholarships in the same month he committed.
The Atlanta native is currently ranked as the 54th-best defensive lineman in the country and the 65th-best player in the state of Georgia.
Johnson is the third defensive lineman to not only commit to Georgia’s 2024 class but also to commit in the month of June. Johnson committed just 15 days after four-star Justin Greene and 10 days after four-star Jordan Thomas.
Johnson was the 20th player to commit and the eighth defensive player to commit to the Bulldogs’ No. 1 class in 2024. Johnson, Greene and Thomas were just the start of the defensive line recruiting run in the month of June with one more to follow.