Georgia has landed its second defensive lineman commit.
On June 13, Jordan Thomas, a defensive line prospect from the 2024 class, announced his commitment to the University of Georgia on his personal Twitter.
1000% commited @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/z7d6kfXK50— Jordan Thomas ✝️ (@JordanDBP97) June 13, 2023
Thomas made his commitment three days before his official visit to Georgia on June 16. He committed over Miami, South Carolina and Michigan.
The 6-foot-5, 296-pound defensive lineman demonstrates great size and has spent most of his time at defensive tackle. He demonstrates strong pass-rush skills and the ability to beat guards and get to the quarterback. Thomas can also use his big frame as a run stopper and demonstrates good vision to locate the running back and make the tackle.
Thomas has also shifted outside to play defensive end, demonstrating the capability to rush from the outside. However, he’s not as effective as he is on the interior.
The Ramsey, New Jersey native is ranked as the No. 1 player out of New Jersey. Thomas is the 13th-best defensive line prospect and the 104th-best player in the 2024 class.
Thomas was the 19th player to commit to Georgia’s No. 1 ranked class in the 2024 class. He was the second defensive line commit, committing seven days after fellow commit Justin Greene. Thomas was the seventh defensive player overall to commit to the team.
Thomas and Greene were just the start of a strong defensive line domino effect for Georgia. Two more defensive linemen would commit to the Bulldogs later in the month of June, adding onto the team’s dominant class.