The Georgia football defensive line has landed its first commit in the 2024 class.
On June 6, four-star defensive lineman Justin Greene announced his commitment to the University of Georgia on his personal Twitter.
#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/PcHGn1wJT4— Justin Greene ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@justingreene95) June 6, 2023
The Lawrenceville, Georgia native chose Georgia over several programs including LSU, Auburn and Alabama.
The nearly 6-foot-5, 260-pound prospect shows versatility across the defensive line. While Greene projects to be a better interior defensive lineman, he has experience playing on the outside as well.
Greene, this past season with Mountain View High School, netted 63 tackles and four sacks. Greene also blocked a staggering six kicks while playing special teams. In addition to football, Greene also has a wrestling background, having wrestled at the prep level.
Greene is ranked as the 106th-best player in the 2024 class, the 14th-best at his position and the 16th-best player in the state of Georgia according to the 247Sports Composite.
Greene, aside from being the Bulldogs’ first defensive line commit, was the 17th player to commit to the team. Greene was also the fifth defensive player to commit to the Bulldogs, a change in pace from the 12 offensive commits the team has brought in.
With several of Georgia’s current defensive linemen entering their senior seasons, Greene will be a part of an infusion of youth into the unit. Greene will likely join players such as 2022 prospects Mykel Williams and Christen Miller and 2023 prospects Jordan Hall and Jamaal Jarrett.