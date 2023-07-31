The Bulldogs have landed two top linebackers in the 2024 class just six days apart.
On Sunday, four-star linebacker Kristopher Jones announced his commitment to the University of Georgia on his personal Twitter.
Go Dawgs 🐶 #GoDawgs #UGA pic.twitter.com/vj67QEop4B— Kristopher C Jones (@bigkris4422) July 31, 2023
Jones committed to Georgia over teams like Michigan State and Florida. While Georgia came into Jones’ recruitment late, an unofficial visit in March and an official visit in June helped push Georgia over the edge.
Jones is the second linebacker added to the Bulldogs’ class, joining five-star Justin Williams, who committed on July 24. Jones’ commitment comes off the heels of four-star linebacker Demarcus Riddick flipping his commitment over to Auburn.
Unlike Williams, who plays a traditional inside linebacker role, Jones is moved around a lot. He’s played a bit of edge, middle linebacker and off-ball linebacker, showcasing specialties in each role.
The Fairfax, Virginia native plays with a lot of burst and speed at the position, likely translated from his time as a running back, which he still plays for Fairfax High School. That athleticism — and his 6-foot-2 frame— translated toward tackles for losses and sacks, but also into some plays in coverage. In 2021, Jones had 142 tackles, 26 tackles for a loss, 10 sacks and an interception.
Jones, according to the 247Sports Composite, is ranked as the second-best player in Virginia, ninth best linebacker and the 133rd-best player nationally in the 2024 class.
Jones is the 26th commit in Georgia’s No. 1 recruiting class in 2024. Additionally, with Jones’ commitment, Georgia now has 14 different states represented across its recruiting class. Jones is also the final commit in the month of July, which saw players like Williams, four-star defensive lineman Joseph Jonah-Ajonye and several four-star offensive tackles, including Daniel Calhoun, Nyier Daniels and Marques Easley.
Georgia had a very productive July for recruiting, but August could be even bigger due to several of the Bulldogs’ key targets set to announce their commitments that month.