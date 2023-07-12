Georgia has started to pile up offensive linemen from the 2024 class.
On July 5, four-star offensive tackle Daniel Calhoun announced his commitment to the University of Georgia on his personal Twitter.
HOME🐶! #GoDawgs @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/4rtrJ9wUFl— Daniel Calhoun (@Danielcalhoun00) July 5, 2023
The Marietta, Georgia native committed to the Bulldogs over a month after his official visit — his first over the summer — to Athens. He ended up committing to Georgia over Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee and Texas, who he also took official visits to.
Calhoun started his entire junior season at left tackle and was a key piece in Centennial High School’s run game. Calhoun’s first step and burst at the offensive line position allowed the nearly 6-foot-7, 365-pound tackle to get down the field and lay down a block.
Calhoun’s athleticism also allowed him to be an effective pulling tackle, shifting from the tackle spot and opening up holes. Combined with his size and strength, Calhoun can bull rush over defenders and leave them flat on their backs. One of Calhoun’s favorite plays from last season was a pancake he got after pulling from the left tackle position, showing his preference for this play style.
Calhoun also models his game after San Francisco All-Pro tackle Trent Williams. While Williams is one of the best run-blocking tackles in the NFL, he’s also one of the league’s most dominant pass blockers. While Calhoun hasn’t showcased or demonstrated much skill in the passing game, a move to Walton High School, which runs a more balanced offense, should allow him to work on his pass protection.
Until he showcases more in that aspect, Calhoun may fit best at the right tackle position at the next level, or could even shift over to guard, like Georgia starting guards Tate Ratledge and Xavier Truss did.
Calhoun ranks as the 96th-best player nationally, the sixth-best offensive tackle and the 14th-best player in Georgia according to the 247Sports Composite. Calhoun was the 23rd player to commit to Georgia’s No. 1 overall class in 2024.
Calhoun was also the fourth offensive lineman to commit, joining three-stars Marcus Harrison and Malachi Toliver, as well as Michael Uini, who committed just five days before Calhoun. Calhoun, as of right now, is currently the highest-rated out of the four.
Both Calhoun and Uini display strong athleticism and run-blocking ability at the tackle position, signaling a trend in the type of offensive linemen the Bulldogs have been looking to add in the 2024 class.