Georgia football has recruited a player not just back to his home state, but his hometown.
On May 15, former Tennessee running back and Athens native Len’Neth Whitehead announced his transfer to the University of Georgia on his personal Twitter.
We headed home mom! 👨🎨@Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/IPxLv8FpzR— . (@LenNethW4) May 16, 2023
Whitehead, who attended Athens Academy, departed for Tennessee as the 11th-ranked linebacker in the 2020 class before moving to running back upon joining the Volunteers. However due to an injury he suffered his freshman year, he didn’t receive any playing time until 2021 — his redshirt freshman season.
In 2021, the 6-foot-2, 220-pound running back ran for 207 yards and two touchdowns and caught one pass for 10 yards. Whitehead won Co-SEC Freshman of the Week after he helped the Volunteers defeat the Missouri Tigers 62-24 that season. He did not play a snap for the Volunteers in 2022.
Whitehead, who had been in the transfer portal since December, will not be joining the Bulldogs on scholarship, but as a walk-on. This allows Georgia to stay under the 85-scholarship limit set by the NCAA.
Whitehead was initially expected to take the place of Georgia walk-on Sevaughn Clark, who put his name into the transfer portal on April 20. However, just four days after Whitehead announced his transfer, Clark announced that he would be returning to Georgia.
Back wit the guys pic.twitter.com/u72YvpimPN— 𝕊𝕖𝕧𝕒𝕦𝕘𝕙𝕟 ℂ𝕝𝕒𝕣𝕜 (@VaughnC1ark) May 19, 2023
Both Whitehead and Clark will continue to provide depth in the running back room that desperately needed it. Three players on scholarship — Kendall Milton, Daijun Edwards and Branson Robinson — all missed time during spring practice, with Milton and Robinson not playing in the spring game.
While the Bulldogs have Clark, true freshman Roderick Robinson II and fellow walk-on Cash Jones — who netted two more carries than Clark in the G-Day game — Whitehead’s addition to the rotation provided further depth for a position that needed it for the 2023-2024 season.