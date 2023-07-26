Georgia football landed its third and fourth four-star offensive linemen in the past nine days.
On July 7, Nyier Daniels — a prospect from the 2024 class — announced his commitment to the University of Georgia.
On July 8, just a day after Daniels, fellow 2024 prospect Marques Easley announced his commitment to UGA.
Daniels committed 21 days after taking his official visit to Athens. He committed to the Bulldogs over schools like Rutgers, Miami and Florida State. Easley committed over a month after his official visit to Athens and committed to Georgia over Oklahoma, Tennessee and Alabama among others.
Daniels is a 6-foot-8, 360-pound offensive tackle and is one of the largest offensive tackles in pure stature in the 2024 class. Daniels also possesses a staggering 84-inch wingspan. While Daniels is planning on cutting some weight, his height alone is staggering.
Easley, on the other hand, is about 6-foot-7, 325-pounds at offensive tackle. While not as big as Daniels, Easley still possesses tremendous size and knows how to use it in the run game.
Both Daniels and Easley, like the rest of the offensive linemen Georgia brought in from the 2024 class, are very strong run blockers. They use their overwhelming size and athleticism to pancake or bowl over defenders.
Daniels is also fairly athletic for the offensive line position, possessing the ability to run out of the tackle box and lay down blocks for screen plays. This ability allows for unique offensive play calls and a more dynamic offense as a result.
Easley — who has a basketball background — demonstrated his athleticism by showcasing an ability to pull from the tackle position. While not a particularly easy skill — similar to getting out to the edge on screen plays — it allows the run game to be expanded, as more unique plays can be called.
The two aren’t the most refined pass blockers, although Easley has a little more experience in that style of blocking.
Daniels and Easley were the 24th and 25th commits to Georgia’s No. 1 class in 2024. In addition to being the third and fourth offensive linemen to commit in a nine-day span, they were the sixth offensive linemen to commit to Georgia overall. Fellow four-stars Daniel Calhoun and Michael Uini committed on July 5 and June 30 respectively. Three-stars Marcus Harrison and Malachi Toliver committed in May and March, respectively.
Daniels — who is from Oradell, New Jersey— is ranked as the second-best player in the state, the 11th-best player at his position and the 162nd overall player in the country according to the 247Sports Composite. Easley — a Kankakee, Illinois native — is ranked as the sixth-best player in his home state, the 22nd-best offensive tackle and the 285th-best player nationally also according to the 247Sports Composite.
These two prospects likely round out the rest of Georgia’s massive offensive line class. Of the six prospects, the shortest one stands at nearly 6-foot-6, providing size and depth to an offensive line that needs it.