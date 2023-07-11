Georgia’s final commitment in the month of June was a big one, literally.
On June 30, offensive tackle Michael Uini — who stands at a staggering 6-foot-8 and 325-pounds — announced his commitment to the University of Georgia on his personal Twitter.
im home!! https://t.co/V3pEg10WPg— MichaelUini ✞ (@mikeuini1) July 1, 2023
Uini, who has received a lot of buzz from top programs, committed to Georgia just seven days after his official visit to Athens, which was his last official visit of the summer. He made his decision to join Georgia over teams like Florida, Clemson, Alabama and Michigan.
Uini is an impressive run blocker who has no problem getting down the field and laying down blocks, showcasing his athleticism. His athleticism is highlighted further by his ability to pull from the tackle position and set up unique blocks for his offense.
While not as refined as a pass protector, his large frame and wide reach is promising and can allow him to develop into a more efficient pass-blocking tackle. However, Uini does demonstrate an ability to shut down smaller defenders, utilizing his size to overwhelm them.
The Copperas Cove, Texas native also plays basketball and was a Texas District 12-6A second-team selection in basketball during his junior year.
Uini is currently ranked as the 145th-best player in the 2024 class. He is also ranked as the ninth-best offensive tackle and 27th-best player from Texas in his recruiting class.
Uini was the 22nd player to commit to the Bulldogs’ No.1 recruiting class in 2024. He was the third offensive lineman to commit, joining two three-stars in tackle Marcus Harrison and guard Malachi Toliver. He was also the 12th offensive player to join the Bulldogs’ class.
Uini was Georgia’s final commit in the month of June. He was the sixth commit in a strong recruiting month for Georgia that saw the team land running back Chauncey Bowens and defensive linemen Justin Greene, Jordan Thomas, Quintavius Johnson and Nnamdi Ogboko.
While Uini was the third offensive lineman to commit, his commitment would, inadvertently, start a run of offensive lineman that would continue into July.