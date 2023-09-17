Georgia football defeated South Carolina 24-14 on Saturday in its SEC opener. Following the game, The Red & Black graded each position group’s performance.
Quarterbacks
Carson Beck didn’t turn the ball over against South Carolina, but beyond that, he didn’t do much else. Beck completed 27 of his 35 passing attempts for 269 yards, but many of those were short completions close to the line of scrimmage. He didn’t convert a throw over 11 yards until the third quarter, when he hit Rara Thomas for a 36-yard bomb. Beck repeatedly opted for the safe choice in the first half, and while it kept South Carolina from taking the ball away, it was definitely a factor in the 14-3 deficit the Bulldogs faced entering halftime.
Grade: B-
Running backs
Daijun Edwards was the star of Georgia’s offense against South Carolina, setting a new career high of 118 rushing yards in the first game of his senior season. He capped off his career day with a 7-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Georgia had six runs of over 10 yards in the game — three from Edwards himself — helping to put away the Gamecocks in the fourth quarter. Edwards’ peers in the running back room didn’t shine quite as brightly as he did. They rushed for only 71 yards against South Carolina at a rate of three yards per carry.
Grade: B+
Receivers
Beck relied heavily on the trio of Dominic Lovett, Brock Bowers and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint in the receiving game on Saturday. They combined for 2019 catches and 181 yards, eclipsing the rest of the production from the five other receivers who caught passes against South Carolina. Georgia’s receivers struggled to create after the catch, though. With the exception of Rara Thomas, who caught two passes for 42 yards, Georgia’s pass catchers only averaged nine yards per reception, a lackluster total for a team that prides itself on having offensive playmakers.
Grade: B
Offensive line
Georgia’s offensive line allowed a single sack in the first two weeks of the season. Against South Carolina, it surrendered two sacks in the first half alone. Then, there was the issue of creation in the run game. Edwards made the most of his yardage through slipping out of tackles and making defenders miss. When Georgia rushers weren’t able to do that, they were stopped within seconds of receiving the ball. The line’s performance evened out after offensive tackle Amarius Mims left the game with an injury, but during the first half, South Carolina won the battle at the line of scrimmage.
Grade: C+
Defensive line
South Carolina’s rushing attack was absolutely non-existent against Georgia. Quarterback Spencer Rattler led the team with 35 rushing yards, and no one else had more than 10. The defensive line stopped everything instantly, and it prevented the Gamecocks from building on their lead. However, they only built that lead because Rattler had plenty of time to pass in the pocket during the first half. Georgia struggled to get pressure early outside of a Nazir Stackhouse sack. That changed in the second half, but Rattler’s rhythm was very rarely disrupted in a very clean first half for the South Carolina passing game.
Grade: B+
Linebackers
Smael Mondon Jr. tied for the team lead with five tackles, and Jamon Dumas-Johnson added three tackles and a sack to encapsulate what was a solid, though unspectacular performance from the linebackers on Saturday. Dumas-Johnson and Mondon each hit the 70-tackle mark in 2022, so this has been a quiet start to the season for them from a statistical perspective. However, they did well at limiting the South Carolina rushing attack to minimal gains. The Gamecocks only had two rushes longer thanrecord over 10 yards — both in the form of Rattler scrambles.
Grade: B
Secondary
Much like the rest of the team, the first half wasn’t great for Georgia’s defensive backs. They allowed five passes for over 15 yards in the first two quarters. Rattler ended the half having completed 16 of his 18 attempts for 152 yards and a score. The second half was much better, as the secondary limited South Carolina to only 6-24 passing, and 104 yards. Despite both Tykee Smith and Dan Jackson coming down with interceptions, Kamari Lassiter stood out against South Carolina. Lassiter had two and a half tackles for loss, two pass breakups and four total tackles.
Grade: B-
Special teams
Freshman kicker Peyton Woodring missed two field goals against South Carolina, both occurring when the game was within one possessionthree points. It’s never ideal for a kicker to miss a field goal, but in such a close game against a conference rival, every point counts, and Woodring left points on the board. Woodring has now missed three total field goals on the season, though he’s perfect on his extra point attempts thus far. To make matters worse for the Bulldogs, they didn’t receive their usual boost from the special teams return unit. There were no punt returns against South Carolina, and Dillon Bell brought back the lone kickoff return for 15 yards.
Grade: C