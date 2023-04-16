The Red team defeated the Black team 31-26 on Saturday, April 15 during Georgia’s annual G-Day intrasquad spring scrimmage. Following the game, The Red & Black graded each position group’s performance.
Quarterbacks
Quarterbacks Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton alternated drives throughout the game, mainly starting for the Black team. Carson Beck, who worked primarily with the Red team, played well.
He finished the day with 231 yards and a touchdown on 22 attempts. One of Beck’s best balls of the match came on a 39-yard connection to the John Mackey Award-winning tight end Brock Bowers. Beck hit Bowers in stride on a wheel route up the sideline to set up first and goal on the first drive.
Vandagriff threw for 175 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, on top of adding in 16 rushing yards. Stockton capped off his second spring game with 144 yards and a pick. - Jared Smith
Grade: B+
Running backs
With Branson Robinson declared unavailable a few hours prior to the game and Kendall Milton shutdown for the remainder of the spring, Daijun Edwards and Roderick Robinson II handled the bulk of the work in the backfield.
For the Black team, Robinson carried the ball 11 times for 42 yards and had three catches for 24 yards. Robinson showed his physicality with a couple of tough runs. Edwards had a quiet day for the Red team, with just six yards on three rushing attempts. He caught two passes for 13 yards as well.
Cash Jones led the Red team with 22 rushing yards on four attempts. Jones flashed in the passing game with four catches for 34 yards. Overall the rushing game wasn’t leaned on heavily on either side, which could have been expected with a three-man quarterback race taking place. - Jacob Stewart
Grade: C
Receivers
Georgia prioritized the passing attack today, having 35 more attempts through the air than they did on the ground. While there wasn’t a major standout amongst the pass catchers, Georgia spread the ball around between its receivers.
23 different Bulldogs caught a pass, combining for 550 yards and three touchdowns. Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Mekhi Mews led the group, hauling in four receptions for 97 yards and a touchdown. Redshirt sophomore running back Cash Jones was the leading pass catcher for the Red team, catching all four of his targets for 34 yards. - Jared Smith
Grade: A
Offensive line
One of the biggest storylines going into G-Day was who will take over the two tackle spots with the departure of former Georgia linemen Broderick Jones and Warren McClendon to the NFL Draft. The Red team saw junior Amarius Mims take a majority of the snaps at the tackle position with Earnest Greene III and Austin Blaske rotating each possession on the opposite side.
Georgia displayed a below-average run game, where both teams combined for 84 yards the entire game. The passing game took center stage, as the team continued its search for next year's new starting quarterback. However, the offensive line struggled to combat freshman standout Damon Wilson Jr. who finished the day with two sacks. Georgia, as a whole, finished with six sacks throughout the game. - Samuel Higgs
Grade: B
Defensive line
Bear Alexander’s transfer portal announcement stole most of the headlines for the defensive line unit. With the loss of one of Georgia’s most recognizable defensive lineman, there were plenty of opportunities for new faces to impress. Christen Miller, Jonathan Jefferson and Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins all picked up sacks for the Red team.
True freshman Jordan Hall also made noise for Red with two batted passes. Zion Logue picked up the only sack for the Black team. Despite a first half that was mostly dominated by offense, both defenses played a more sound game in the second half. - Jacob Stewart
Grade: B
Linebackers
Xavian Sorey Jr. led the way for the linebackers, leading all defenders with seven tackles on the day and netted 0.5 tackles for loss. Freshman CJ Allen was also impressive, finishing with five tackles for the Red team. Allen flew around the field in the first half, and his day was punctuated by a nasty hit on Lawson Luckie where he de-cleated the fellow freshman.
Samuel M’Pemba also impressed as an edge rusher, particularly when he sniffed out a jet sweep to De’Nylon Morrissette for no gain. The linebacking corps struggled in pass coverage for some of the game and had a tough time covering the slot, but were solid in the run game and didn’t allow many big gains on the ground. Raylen Wilson found paydirt when he took a deflected pass to the end zone for a pick six. - Bo Underwood
Grade: B+
Secondary
The banner play for the secondary came in the third quarter when safety Tykee Smith snatched an interception out of the air off the arm of Vandagriff. AJ Harris and Julian Humphrey made some nice plays in coverage, but both defensive backs surrendered pass interference penalties.
Nyland Green started opposite Kamari Lassiter at cornerback and had a solid day on the outside, aside from a play where he found himself on the wrong end of a 30-yard 50/50 ball that Dillon Bell came down with.
Overall, Georgia’s new look secondary showed a lot of promise, but still had moments where they looked a step behind the skill positions on offense, particularly when Beck was behind center. - Bo Underwood
Grade: B
Special teams
Georgia played two field goal kickers in the game with one of the most impressive kicks coming from Kennesaw State transfer Liam Badger who nailed a 51-yard field goal. Junior Jared Zirkel also had a solid day as he nailed both of his kicks from 30 and 42 yards. Although the performance from the kickers eased Georgia fans as the team lost former Georgia kicker Jack Podlesny to the NFL the thing that caught everyone’s eyes was the return game.
Mews and Arian Smith showed out in the kick return department with a total of 59 yards on the four combined attempts they shared. Mews also had a 99-yard kick return that was brought back to the 30-yard line to give Vandagriff and the Black team offense a chance to drive down the field. In a game that saw few punts, both punters launched their kicks, with Brett Thorson pinning three of his five punts inside the 20-yard line. - Samuel Higgs
Grade: A-