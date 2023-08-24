Running back Branson Robinson suffered a non-contact ruptured patella tendon in practice and will now miss the rest of the season.
“He was coming back from a toe injury on the other leg and actually was not even in a contact drill. He cut and planted and ruptured the patella tendon,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “He'll make a full recovery but, unfortunately, he'll be out for the season, which puts us in a tough situation at [running] back.”
Robinson had been slowly coming along from the turf toe injury he suffered in spring, but will now miss a significant time. Smart himself said that he was gaining a lot of reps and had been showing promise.
“I hate it for Branson because he had really worked hard,” Smart said. “At the end of the spring, he came up with the turf toe and, you know, he has been battling back the whole offseason. He's had a great summer and looked really good in the days leading up to this injury."
With Robinson out, the depth in the running back room is a bit thin. Daijun Edwards and Kendall Milton return to the team after being the second and third leading rushers from last season. Milton has been hurt for a significant portion of fall camp himself. Smart said he has been taking a lot more reps but still isn’t 100%.
Other players like freshman Roderick Robinson and redshirt freshman Andrew Paul — who is working back from an ACL tear he suffered last season — have also been getting a lot of reps, according to Smart. Walk-ons Cash Jones, Sevaughn Clark and Len’Neth Whitehead could also make impacts as key depth pieces this season. Smart said the plan is still to run a “running back by committee” approach, which should alleviate any need to make massive changes to the offense without Robinson available.
“I don't think it changes philosophically when you've got Kendall Milton, Daijun Edwards, Cash, and Andrew Paul — who's had a good camp even though he's coming off an ACL — and then Rod [Robinson],” Smart said. “We've got capable backs there, and we've got people around them to get the ball to. I don't see [Robinson’s injury] changing who we are offensively. It probably just makes another [potential] injury more significant. It makes you rethink what special teams roles you want the backs playing because you've got to be aware at what point there's a drop off."