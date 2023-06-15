Georgia’s official SEC opponents for the 2024 season were announced on Wednesday.
Georgia, as a part of an announcement on the SEC Network, will keep Auburn, Florida and Tennessee in its group of opponents. With conference divisions being removed, these three opponents will likely be consistent foes for Georgia for years to come.
The Bulldogs will face both the Tigers and the Volunteers at home in 2024, as they are traveling to face both teams in 2023. The Bulldogs will face the Gators in Jacksonville, Florida once again after extending the games’ lease until 2025.
Georgia will also face Mississippi State at home in 2024. While Georgia doesn’t play Mississippi State in 2023, the teams did play each other in Starkville, Mississippi in 2022.
Georgia will face four SEC different teams on the road in 2024. Georgia will play Alabama, Kentucky, Ole Miss and Texas. Georgia does play both Kentucky and Ole Miss at home in 2023 and will travel to play both teams in 2024.
Georgia will play the Crimson Tide in the regular season for the first time since 2020 and will play the newly added Longhorns for the first time since they joined the SEC and for the first time since they both met in the 2019 Sugar Bowl.
These four opponents alongside Mississippi State will be a part of a one-year, standalone schedule, as the conference works to finalize a long-term schedule format.
In addition to these eight SEC opponents, the Bulldogs’ first and last games have already been announced in 2024. Unlike their SEC opponents, the dates for each of these games have been made public already.
Georgia will play Clemson in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta on Aug. 31 and will host Georgia Tech on Nov. 30. Akin to the rest of the schedule, the times for these games have not been announced.