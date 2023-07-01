Georgia football finally has a date for its annual homecoming game.
On June 30, UGA Athletics officially announced that the homecoming game would be on Saturday, Nov. 4 against Missouri.
The week prior to the home game against the Tigers will be filled with the traditional homecoming festivities. The biggest is the annual parade that runs through Athens the day before the game. On gameday itself, the Homecoming King and Queen will be crowned during halftime.
The game has traditionally been played sometime in October, as it has been since at least 2018. The game being played in November harkens back to the very first Homecoming event, which was held on Nov. 18, 1922.
Last year’s Homecoming game against Vanderbilt was a blowout. Georgia shut out the Commodores 55-0. However, Georgia’s game against Missouri did not go as smoothly.
The Bulldogs traveled to Columbia, Missouri to face the Tigers. The game went back and forth, with the Tigers winning by 10 points a minute into the fourth quarter. A Bulldog 14-point comeback allowed them to win, but it was their closest game until they faced Ohio State in the Peach Bowl.
Kickoff time and other details for the game have not been officially revealed, however, more will be revealed in the coming weeks, per UGA Athletics.