On Monday, April 17, Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson pleaded guilty to the reckless driving charges in Athens-Clarke County Municipal Court on the charges he received in February, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
As a part of a plea agreement, the charges were dismissed, the AJC reports. As a result, Dumas-Johnson received 12 months probation, must pay a $635 fine, do 40 hours of community service and complete a traffic violators impact program, also reported by the AJC.
Dumas-Johnson, as confirmed by head coach Kirby Smart, will also receive discipline by the team itself.
“Will he be disciplined? [Dumas-Johnson] absolutely will be disciplined,” Smart said. “Do I have to define what that discipline is right now? No, I don't have to define what that discipline is, but I can assure you that the education piece is there and that the discipline is there.”
The reckless driving charge was based on an incident that took place on Jan. 10, the night after Georgia defeated TCU and won its third national championship. According to the UGA police log, two unidentified vehicles were “driving in a reckless manner, while apparently racing each other on the roadway,” at 8:02 p.m.
Dumas-Johnson was a key piece for the Bulldogs’ second national championship run. He was the second-leading tackler with 70 total tackles, had four sacks and a forced fumble, being a key piece in the linebacker room. He was also named to the Associated Press’ All-SEC 2nd Team.
Dumas-Johnson most recently appeared in G-Day alongside his teammates. He started on the Black team and was tied for second in tackles with four.